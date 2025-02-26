What We Know About Michelle Trachtenberg's Low-Key Relationship With Jay Cohen

Actor Michelle Trachtenberg's untimely death at the age of 39 on February 26, 2025, has left many fans in absolute shock. The beloved star, best known for her work in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Harriet the Spy," "Gossip Girl" and "EuroTrip," was found dead by her mother at a luxury apartment in New York City, and no cause of death has been released. The New York Post reports that her death is not being investigated as suspicious, and the result of natural causes, but there are a lot of questions swirling about the actor's final years. Among them is her relationship status with her boyfriend Jay Cohen.

Cohen wasn't just Trachtenberg's boyfriend but also a partner at the talent agency she uses. They met after the actor signed with the Gersh Agency in 2014, and reportedly sparked a romance in 2019, according to Us Weekly, who first reported on the relationship in 2020. Since then, Trachtenberg — who has largely maintained a low profile in recent years — and Cohen largely kept things private and personal when it came to their romance, although they weren't exactly secretive.

Both Cohen and Trachtenberg occasionally wrote messages and sweet posts about one another on Instagram. Most recently, Trachtenberg shared a throwback photo from a past Halloween, showing herself dressed up as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and Cohen as Frankenstein's green-skinned monster. Trachtenberg captioned the post, "Happy Valentine's Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face." Cohen has yet to publicly comment on the actress' unfortunate death.

