George Clooney's First Thoughts On Age-Gap Romance With Amal Debunks Sugar Daddy Rumors

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have become one of the most celebrated power couples in Hollywood. With George's status as a bona fide A-list movie star and politically minded filmmaker and Amal's career as a respected human rights attorney, the pair are the perfect mix of talent, intelligence, and fame. However, there's no denying that there is a significant age gap between the pair, and it seems the two-time Oscar winner was a bit apprehensive about that fact.

Clooney's first in-person meeting with Amal came in July 2013 when she stopped by his house with a friend, in Lake Como, Italy, while they were on their way to the Cannes Film Festival. Clooney recently reflected on that initial interaction in a profile interview with The New York Times, and said that his agent, Bryan Lourd, had previously met Amal and assured Clooney that they were destined to wed. Clooney, however, said he had no faith in his agent's taste when it came to good matches for him.

"Then Amal walked in. I was like, 'Oh my God!'" Clooney recalled. "Then I didn't really think I'd have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed." Clooney recognized that Amal — a beautiful and already successful legal powerhouse -– was not in need of his financial clout or access to his fame. But he was smitten, and he pulled out all the stops to impress her.

