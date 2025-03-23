The Transformation Of Carter From Yellowstone Has Heads Turning

Not so long ago, everyone was focused on leading man Kevin Costner's controversial "Yellowstone" exit, and all the drama surrounding it, but Finn Little, who plays Carter on the hit show, stole the spotlight when fans started to notice that Little was, well, not so little anymore. When the actor made his "Yellowstone" debut in 2021, during Season 4, he still had adorable, boyish good looks, but by the time Season 5 rolled around just a year later, Little had undergone a stunning transformation. In fact, his appearance changed so much between the two seasons that fans took to the internet to wonder aloud whether another actor had been cast in the role of Carter.

"Yellowstone" might have exposed Little to a global audience, but it wasn't his first rodeo. The Australian native got into acting at a young age, thanks to his mother's encouragement. As Little proudly told The Film Pie, "She got me and my sister into Eisteddfod performances to help us with our public speaking so we wouldn't be nervous. She must have thought we were all right because she signed us up with an agent," later adding, "We did some commercials and then when I was 10 years old, I landed the role in 'Storm Boy.'"

Little subsequently found himself on a bit of a winning streak, with attention-grabbing appearances in "Tidelands" and "The Reckoning." Next up, he starred in 2019 thriller "Angel of Mine" alongside Luke Evans. Despite getting an early (and successful) start in the industry, Little never consciously decided to be an actor; it just kind of happened. "I never thought I could have a career as an actor," he acknowledged to The Au Review, before noting, "It's an amazing experience, and better than being stuck in an office."

