Whatever Happened To Happy Endings Star Eliza Coupe? She's Nearly Unrecognizable Today
Eliza Coupe, best known for her starring role on "Happy Endings," recently sparked headlines for her appearance.
While promoting her latest role in "The Residence," Coupe popped up on the red carpet looking much thinner than in previous years. In photos captured by the Daily Mail, Coupe donned a gold dress with a plunging neckline and fur coat as she posed for photos. To complete the look, she threw on a pair of thigh-high boots that covered most of her legs. She also styled her hair into a messy, short 'do. Unfortunately, her flashy ensemble was overshadowed by speculation about her extra thin frame. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "I don't like to comment on people's bodies but that photo of Eliza Coupe is really upsetting. I hope she's okay." That was one of the less vitriolic takes.
In response to the online chatter, the actor took to Instagram to rebuff the narrative circulating about her looks and the state of her health. In a video uploaded on March 22, 2025, Coupe implied that the photos of her at "The Residence" premiere didn't accurately portray her likeness. To counter the optics, Coupe included a series of photos and videos she'd taken of herself in recent weeks which, to be fair, show her looking more like previous versions of herself. She captioned the post, "Pictures from my camera roll from the past three weeks." She also included several hashtags including, most notably, #thisishwhatireallylooklike, #truth, and #haterscanhate.
Eliza Coupe has discussed 'food issues' in the past
The source of Eliza Coupe's weight loss, or whether or it's even related to a secret health issue, is unknown. However, while the star, who's vegan, has never admitted to struggling with an eating disorder in the past, she's navigated what she calls "food issues" throughout her life. "I'm an actress with food issues and body image issues—that's real," Coupe revealed in 2017 to Bon Appetit. "But I'm trying to heal that part of myself and also handle my physical issues naturally by putting the best things into my body." In the piece, she admitting to having trouble digesting most foods and hyper fixating on the foods that make her feel good. "I'll eat three huge bowls of blueberries a day, just because I love them and it's very hard for me to find a quantity of food that I can digest."
At the time, Coupe, one of the many celebs who would call it quits in 2018, was heavy into health and fitness – a pastime she shared with her then-husband Darin Olien. These days, Coupe's Instagram features other aspects of her life, including her relationship with boyfriend, Billy Marks. In 2023, she referred to them as Bonnie and Clyde.
Additionally Coupe, who has worked pretty steadily since "Happy Endings" concluded in 2013, also uses social media to share different parts of her self — including her writing — with her Instagram followers. "Creating COYOTE WOMAN in its entirety is a very interesting process for me," posted Coupe in February 2025. "Because it's not just a book it's a whole platform." She continued, "I had big plans to launch it all today and as it turns out it's not ready.... The best way to make the Gods laugh is tell them your plans."