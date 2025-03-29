Whatever Happened To Happy Endings Star Eliza Coupe? She's Nearly Unrecognizable Today

Eliza Coupe, best known for her starring role on "Happy Endings," recently sparked headlines for her appearance.

While promoting her latest role in "The Residence," Coupe popped up on the red carpet looking much thinner than in previous years. In photos captured by the Daily Mail, Coupe donned a gold dress with a plunging neckline and fur coat as she posed for photos. To complete the look, she threw on a pair of thigh-high boots that covered most of her legs. She also styled her hair into a messy, short 'do. Unfortunately, her flashy ensemble was overshadowed by speculation about her extra thin frame. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "I don't like to comment on people's bodies but that photo of Eliza Coupe is really upsetting. I hope she's okay." That was one of the less vitriolic takes.

In response to the online chatter, the actor took to Instagram to rebuff the narrative circulating about her looks and the state of her health. In a video uploaded on March 22, 2025, Coupe implied that the photos of her at "The Residence" premiere didn't accurately portray her likeness. To counter the optics, Coupe included a series of photos and videos she'd taken of herself in recent weeks which, to be fair, show her looking more like previous versions of herself. She captioned the post, "Pictures from my camera roll from the past three weeks." She also included several hashtags including, most notably, #thisishwhatireallylooklike, #truth, and #haterscanhate.

