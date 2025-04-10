Meet Ms. Rachel's Husband, Aron Accurso

If you have any young children in your life, chances are you already know plenty of facts about Ms. Rachel, the YouTube stars kids love. The popular online character is the brainchild of Rachel Griffin Accurso, and thanks to her bright, colorful videos and her emphasis on teaching children skills they can use in real life, her YouTube channel, "Songs for Littles," has exploded in popularity. In fact, kids are now as attached to the kooky yet calming figure the way they used to depend on "Sesame Street." That's a vibe she intentionally tries to curate, as she explained in an interview with The New York Times. Her success is evident in the way she often gets stopped on the street. "It's a great experience because really sweet people come up and say thanks for the show," Rachel reflected. "It almost feels like we're in a TV neighborhood because they'll say: 'Hi, Ms. Rachel. Hi, Mr. Aron.'"

Yes, that's right — despite the honorific title she goes by when she's in character, Ms. Rachel is married. Her husband, Aron Accurso, is an entertainer in his own right; he can often be spotted on the channel singing and dancing right alongside his wife. While Rachel is an open book, her husband isn't in the spotlight quite as much. That doesn't mean he's a totally tightlipped though. Here's what we know about Mr. Aron.