Grey's Anatomy Alum Eric Dane Confirms Tragic, Life-Changing Health Diagnosis

Over the years, "Grey's Anatomy" fans have often found themselves asking, "Whatever happened to Eric Dane?" They finally got a heartbreaking answer to the question in April 2025 when Dane shared a health update with People. "I have been diagnosed with ALS," Dane stated. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." Further, he made it clear that he wasn't letting his life-changing diagnosis interfere with his career and would return to the sets of "Euphoria" the following week as scheduled.

Dane concluded the statement by requesting fans to request his privacy as he dealt with the diagnosis with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters. As Cleveland Clinic notes, ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) or Lou Gehrig's disease is a condition that occurs when nerve cells stop communicating properly with muscles. Over time, a person diagnosed with the disease may lose control over their movement and speech and experience breathing problems.

While the condition doesn't currently have a cure, therapy and medication can help people better manage the symptoms and slow the progression. It's safe to say that Dane's former "Grey's Anatomy" castmates are also heartbroken about the diagnosis, especially since he apparently stayed in touch with them after his exit from the show in 2012. In December 2022, Dane was spotted giving Ellen Pompeo a tight hug after they grabbed dinner. Back in 2021, Pompeo warmed fans' hearts by sharing an Instagram Story of her having a meal with Dane and Justin Chambers, who plays Alex Karev.