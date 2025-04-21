Pope Francis, Groundbreaking Head Of The Catholic Church, Dead At 88

The Catholic Church is mourning the death of Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, 2025, the Vatican confirmed. The beloved religious leader was 88 years old. Pope Francis' death, which occurred shortly after 7.30 a.m., was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo. "Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," he shared in a statement, per CNN. "At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His whole life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God."

Shockingly, the Pope had just been spotted by congregants in St. Peter's Square, in recognition of Easter Sunday, although he delegated conducting mass itself to another prominent cardinal. The Bishop of Rome's well-documented health problems began in July 2021 as he underwent surgery on his colon. It was the first time that he was admitted to hospital since being elected pope in 2013 and the surgery understandably caused some concern among his flock. However, in recent years, the leader of the Catholic Church endured a number of additional ailments, including respiratory distress. On February 14, Pope Francis was admitted for bronchitis but remained under the care of doctors as he developed double pneumonia, per NBC News.