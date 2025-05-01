Tragic Details About Joan Crawford's Life

This article contains mentions of child abuse and sexual assault.

From her Oscar-winning turn in "Mildred Pierce" to her scandalous personal life, Joan Crawford was a decades-long fixture in Hollywood. She got her start as a chorus girl, before the minds at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer plucked her out of obscurity in 1924. Somehow, the brunette beauty was able to withstand the sea of change from silent films to "talkies" and skyrocket to fame in the early 1930s with her dramatic films.

The former dancer was known for playing beautiful, complicated, and strong-willed women. She was an icon during the Great Depression, and her flicks enticed audiences by depicting a world where ambitious women could pull themselves up by their bootstraps. She achieved the kind of success most only see on movie screens, but behind the glitz, the glam, the private pools, and the shockingly high Hollywood paychecks, Crawford's life was marked by a series of tragic events.

From a hardscrabble childhood as a self-described "workhorse" to a string of high-profile and heartbreaking marriages and divorces to her estrangement from her two eldest children later in life, Joan Crawford's rags-to-riches story shows that money and fame do not always shield us from life's darker turns. In remembering Crawford's legacy, let's dig deep into the archives and turn over some of the more tragic skeletons in the star's couture-filled closet.