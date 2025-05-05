Diddy's Behavior Day 1 Of Sex Trafficking Trial Doesn't Have Anyone Fooled
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
The list of allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs includes several cases of sexual assault and sex trafficking, and he's now made his appearance on the first day of his criminal trial in a Manhattan courtroom as jury selection begins. He's facing five criminal charges at this trial; if he's found guilty on all counts, or even just some of them, he could be facing life in prison. At one point during the day, Diddy, who was able to change out of his jail uniform for the trial, asked the judge for a bathroom break. He said, "I'm sorry, your honor, I'm a little nervous today," via People.
But people aren't buying it. Some people think that he's trying to get on the judge and jury's good side by seeming like a regular guy. One person on X, formerly Twitter, called him a "mass manipulator." Others really weren't impressed with how Diddy might be feeling, with one critic on X saying, "I promise you idgaf about his emotions even a little bit."
The charges against Diddy could land him in prison for life
To be fair, there's quite a lot that Diddy should be nervous about when it comes to this trial. He was arrested in September 2024, and Diddy has been held in jail without bail since his arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and he said no to a plea agreement.
Potential jurors were asked if they had heard about the case, and some confirmed that they had seen the 2016 security footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura, his girlfriend at the time. When this video was leaked, a number of celebs unloaded on Diddy. A number of celebrities were mentioned during the jury selection process as people who could potentially be brought up during the trial, including Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi.
Once jury selection is complete, opening arguments are expected on May 12. A part of the defense may be that Diddy wasn't mentally capable of committing the crimes he's accused of because of his drug and alcohol use. Another angle is likely to be that any sex Diddy had was consensual.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HO