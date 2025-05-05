Diddy's Behavior Day 1 Of Sex Trafficking Trial Doesn't Have Anyone Fooled

To be fair, there's quite a lot that Diddy should be nervous about when it comes to this trial. He was arrested in September 2024, and Diddy has been held in jail without bail since his arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and he said no to a plea agreement.

Potential jurors were asked if they had heard about the case, and some confirmed that they had seen the 2016 security footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura, his girlfriend at the time. When this video was leaked, a number of celebs unloaded on Diddy. A number of celebrities were mentioned during the jury selection process as people who could potentially be brought up during the trial, including Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi.

Once jury selection is complete, opening arguments are expected on May 12. A part of the defense may be that Diddy wasn't mentally capable of committing the crimes he's accused of because of his drug and alcohol use. Another angle is likely to be that any sex Diddy had was consensual.

