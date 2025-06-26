Tragic Details About Today Show Host Willie Geist

Willie Geist is a talker. On NBC's "Sunday Today With Willie Geist," the journalist gabs with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Bon Jovi, Kate Winslet, and Ryan Reynolds, getting them to reveal all their secrets in both their careers and their personal lives. Geist has been the host of that show since 2016 and also does the honors for MSNBC's "Morning Joe." He's also the New York Times best-selling author of "American Freak Show."

His career comes as no surprise to anyone who knows who his father is: Bill Geist, a journalist and author in his own right, who once interviewed Woody Allen for "Rolling Stone," in addition to winning an Emmy for his correspondence work on CBS. Willie grew up in New Jersey, a hop across the river to New York City, where he now lives with his wife and two kids.

But as fairytale as Geist's life sounds, hanging with stars for his career and living with a loving family, there are parts of his story that are more sad than happy. The TV host has dealt with both loss and health conditions, which have affected how he spends his time.