Hulk Hogan, Wrestling Star, Dead At 71

Hulk Hogan, the world-famous professional wrestler known for his work with the WWE, died on June 24, 2025, TMZ reported. He was 71. Paramedics were reportedly called to the wrestling icon's home in Clearwater, Florida, shortly after 9 a.m. Medical responders were told it was related to an incident of cardiac arrest. According to authorities, Hogan was treated on site and taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hogan has been at the center of swirling health rumors for several months, with some reports alleging that the iconic wrestler was in a coma or dealing with significant health issues. Both Hogan's wife, Skye Daily — whom he married in September 2023 — and Hogan's manager, Jimmy Hart, denied speculation regarding his ailing health in recent weeks. "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal!" Hart wrote on X on July 22, just two days before Hogan's death. "Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"

Meanwhile, Daily took to Instagram a week before Hogan's death to respond to fans asking if the wrestler was ill, or possibly in a coma, after rumors spread claiming his health had taken a turn. "No, he's definitely not in a coma!" Daily wrote on her Instagram story (via PennLive). "His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumors are true."