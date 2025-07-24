Hulk Hogan, Wrestling Star, Dead At 71
Hulk Hogan, the world-famous professional wrestler known for his work with the WWE, died on June 24, 2025, TMZ reported. He was 71. Paramedics were reportedly called to the wrestling icon's home in Clearwater, Florida, shortly after 9 a.m. Medical responders were told it was related to an incident of cardiac arrest. According to authorities, Hogan was treated on site and taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Hogan has been at the center of swirling health rumors for several months, with some reports alleging that the iconic wrestler was in a coma or dealing with significant health issues. Both Hogan's wife, Skye Daily — whom he married in September 2023 — and Hogan's manager, Jimmy Hart, denied speculation regarding his ailing health in recent weeks. "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal!" Hart wrote on X on July 22, just two days before Hogan's death. "Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"
Meanwhile, Daily took to Instagram a week before Hogan's death to respond to fans asking if the wrestler was ill, or possibly in a coma, after rumors spread claiming his health had taken a turn. "No, he's definitely not in a coma!" Daily wrote on her Instagram story (via PennLive). "His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumors are true."
Hulk Hogan's long life and legacy are remembered with tributes
Hulk Hogan was a pop culture icon for decades, and he was honored by the WWE in a tribute posted to X shortly after news of his death broke. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the tribute shared. "One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."
Hogan began his career as a wrestler in 1977. His trademark long blonde hair and giant moustache became genuinely iconic, and after a decade of brutal matches, he parlayed his fame into a career as an actor. He starred in a number of hits and cult classics, including "Rocky III," "Mr. Nanny," and "Suburban Commando." He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
A lifetime in the ring led to numerous health issues. During an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast in September 2024, Hogan said, "I've had like 25 surgeries in the last 10 years. 10 of them were back surgeries ... Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake. I've had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything." More recently, in June, a source told Us Weekly that Hogan had to undergo "pretty serious heart surgery a few weeks ago," but that he was recovering well, and it "wasn't a near-death thing."