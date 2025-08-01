Princess Beatrice & Her Husband Have The Biggest Age Gap Marriage In The Royal Family

Throughout history, there have been a number of royal marriages with truly massive age gaps. These days, however, that sort of thing is far less common among the British royal family. The high-ranking members of the House of Windsor are more content than ever to marry within their own age range. This includes those who were previously in relationships with larger age gaps, including even the reigning monarch himself, King Charles III, who was 12 years older than the late Princess Diana. Now, the honor of the biggest age-gap marriage in the royal family goes to Princess Beatrice of York and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. And even then, their age gap really isn't all that much to write home about in the grand scheme of things.

Mozzi was born on November 19, 1983. That means he's just shy of five years older than Beatrice, who was born August 8, 1988. The full timeline of Princess Beatrice and Mozzi's relationship began all the way back in 2018, when the two reportedly started dating after initially meeting through a mutual friend. At the time, Mozzi had only recently parted ways with former fiancée Dara Huang, with whom he shares a son. Meanwhile, Beatrice had split from her long-term partner Dave Clark two years prior. She and Mozzi hard-launched their relationship in March 2019 by attending a gala at the National Portrait Gallery. The happy couple later wed in a private ceremony in July 2020, when Beatrice was 31 (she turned 32 the next month) and Mozzi was 36.