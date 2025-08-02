Details About Princess Diana's Secret Affair That Challenge Her Good Girl Reputation

Princess Diana was called "the People's Princess" for a reason: the masses loved her and felt like she was more one of them than one of the royal family. She valued humanity over tradition, and instilled a lifetime of philanthropy in both her sons, William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex. In fact, Prince William is making sure his children follow in their late grandmother's footsteps. Diana even donated her coats to the homeless, which is why those items will never be auctioned off, and didn't feel the need to hold a press conference to brag about how charitable she was being. (Current celebrities, please take note.)

She learned to take advantage of her celebrity status for good, bringing awareness to the AIDS epidemic and educating people about how the disease actually spread. However, though she was innately a kind person with a good girl reputation, she was still human — and still made mistakes. According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, whose work was reported by the Daily Mail, Diana had an affair with Oliver Hoare, an art dealer. Though Diana had since separated from then-Prince Charles, Hoare very much still married. To make matters worse, Hoare and Charles were good friends.

According to Smith, Diana struck up a friendship with Lady Elsa Bowker and confided in her about the affair. Lady Elsa told Bedell Smith that the dalliance became so spicy that Diana once went to Hoare's house completely naked, wearing only a fur coat and jewels. Thankfully, Hoare's wife and children weren't home at the time.