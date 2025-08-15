Details About Princess Margaret's Life At Mustique Island Revealed

After she shuffled off this mortal coil in 2002 at the age of 71, tragic details about Princess Margaret's death began to emerge. The feisty royal and younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, had been in the public eye since childhood. Her entire life — and ultimately, her sad decline — were on display to the entire world. In fact, what Princess Margaret's final years were really like was no secret, as her health deteriorated after a series of strokes — the first of which came during a vacation on her beloved home on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

Margaret's story will always be inextricably tied to Mustique, where she regularly visited during the final three decades of her life. Part of the Grenadines archipelago, the tiny island — measuring just 3 miles in length, and a half-mile wide — is situated about 100 miles from Barbados.

A private island, Mustique was owned by the eccentric British aristocrat, Colin Tennant, 3rd Baron of Glenconner. When he purchased the island in 1958 — for a measly £45,000 (about $60,000) — Mustique was far from luxurious. That changed when Princess Margaret began vacationing there, as her presence transformed the island from rustic retreat to sought-after enclave for the rich and famous.