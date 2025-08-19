Michelle Obama's First Impression Of Barack Was Less Than Romantic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Barack and Michelle Obama's love story started on a surprisingly awkward note. During an August 7, 2025, episode of the former first lady's "IMO" podcast, Michelle recalled how she had first heard about her future husband through fellow members of the Harvard recruiting team. While the rest of Michelle's colleagues gushed about Barack's strong reputation as a rising star in the Ivy League scene, the future lawyer wasn't all that impressed. In fact, as the bestselling "Becoming" author confessed, "I got his profile, and I thought, 'Ugh. What kind of name is Barack Obama?' I was like he's Black and everybody at the firm was excited that he was Black, and I was like, he's probably kind of weird."

Michelle only saw the future president as weirder after realizing he was also a Black man who grew up in Hawaii. To better understand how this unromantic first impression could have impacted the early days of Barack and Michelle's relationship, we tapped into the expertise of celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore, who professed that first impressions, whether accurate or otherwise, could indeed accelerate or impede a relationship. While a good first impression could generate the requisite sparks and compel both parties to want to deepen their connection, a negative one could lead to "a block in the romantic connection moving forward as quickly as possible."

The expert elaborated that the degree of a positive or negative first impression bore major importance in the long run, even determining whether someone chose to move forward with the relationship at all. In Michelle's case, it seems like her first impression wasn't that bad because she gave Barack a chance and, clearly, didn't regret it.