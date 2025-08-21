The Tragedy Of Reba McEntire Keeps Getting Sadder

Country music star Reba McEntire has enjoyed massive success over the course of her decades-long career. However, that success hasn't granted McEntire immunity from some of life's harsh realities. Back in 2024, we put out a piece about some of the most tragic details about McEntrie's life, such as her two divorces, the deaths of her parents, and the plane crash that killed her band and tour manager back in the early 1990s. Unfortunately, the story only gets sadder with time, as McEntire has had to endure even more tragedy since then, particularly in the form of loss.

First and foremost, McEntire's former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, passed away in August 2025 at the age of just 48 following a cancer diagnosis that he kept out of the public eye. But although McEntire's marriage to Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock, ended in divorce in 2015, the fact of the matter is that they were still together for nearly 30 years, and Brandon was, for all intents and purposes, McEntire's son. "I don't consider Brandon, Chassidy, and Shawna stepchildren ... I claim them all," McEntire told The Boot in 2010 (Chassidy and Shawna being Narvel's other two children from his first marriage). This sentiment endured well after McEntire and Narvel's marriage ended, with the country singer telling Entertainment Tonight in 2021, "Brandon's been my son forever, it seems. Although he's my stepson, I still love him like he's my total — my blood." With that in mind, McEntire was no doubt just as affected by Brandon's death as anyone.