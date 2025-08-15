All Of Bindi Irwin's Health Problems Explained
Thanks to her beloved dad's fame, Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin has undergone a stunning transformation as she grew up in the public eye. Yet, one little-known detail about Bindi is that for many years, she has struggled with chronic pain. After this pain came to a head when she was just 26 years old, resulting in multiple surgeries, Bindi is finally feeling better. And, now, she is using her health struggles to advocate for others.
In 2023, Bindi was diagnosed with endometriosis, a disease that had already been giving her pain for years. Endometriosis causes tissue to grow on the outside of the uterus, which can result in inflammation and scar tissue formation. In March 2025, Bindi shared a photo of her in a hospital bed on Instagram. "These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc... I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain," she wrote. She then explained that she had opted for surgery for her endometriosis, noting, "they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst." Two months later, she posted an update on Instagram, sharing that she had undergone an appendectomy, which snowballed into something more. "Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago," Bindi shared.
Bindi Irwin is finally recovering from years of pain
Bindi Irwin believes that struggling with endometriosis is something that too many people can relate to. And, as a result, she has been open about how difficult it was when her pain wasn't fully understood by her doctors. In her March 2025 Instagram post, Bindi wrote that ultimately, "Validation for years of pain is indescribable." She added, "I'm aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There's stigma around this awful disease."
She shared a long-awaited update with the world in August 2025. She posted a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "13 years of fighting for answers. 51 endometriosis lesions, a chocolate cyst, and my appendix were all removed across two surgeries ..." Additionally, she noted that the hernia she had from giving birth to her baby Grace in 2021was healed. "I can FINALLY say that I'm feeling better," Irwin noted before explaining, "I felt utterly ashamed as a teenager and young adult being told that my pain was just part of being a woman ... Young girls and women shouldn't feel alone with pain in the driver's seat of their lives ... it's time to have open discussions and make change on a global scale." Now that Irwin is finally recovering from what she struggled with for so long, it's clear that she is determined to get others on the path to recovery, too.