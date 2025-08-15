All Of Bindi Irwin's Health Problems Explained

Thanks to her beloved dad's fame, Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin has undergone a stunning transformation as she grew up in the public eye. Yet, one little-known detail about Bindi is that for many years, she has struggled with chronic pain. After this pain came to a head when she was just 26 years old, resulting in multiple surgeries, Bindi is finally feeling better. And, now, she is using her health struggles to advocate for others.

In 2023, Bindi was diagnosed with endometriosis, a disease that had already been giving her pain for years. Endometriosis causes tissue to grow on the outside of the uterus, which can result in inflammation and scar tissue formation. In March 2025, Bindi shared a photo of her in a hospital bed on Instagram. "These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc... I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain," she wrote. She then explained that she had opted for surgery for her endometriosis, noting, "they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst." Two months later, she posted an update on Instagram, sharing that she had undergone an appendectomy, which snowballed into something more. "Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago," Bindi shared.