Bret Baier Gets Caught Breaking The Law & Footage Of His Run-In With Police Is Causing A Stir

A video went viral Tuesday morning showing Fox News host Bret Baier getting ticketed by DC police. "LOL! No criminal is safe in DC! Bret Baier just got popped," quipped the user, who reposted the August 19 video on X, formerly Twitter. In the clip, Baier can be seen grabbing his registration papers as a DC Metropolitan police officer stood outside his white Mercedes G-Wagon. Later in the video, it appears that the officer hands Baier a ticket. It seemed like a calm, respectful interaction, which many in the comments commended Baier for.

Others, of course, couldn't help but make a joke out of it. "License registration and your reason for calling Arizona at 10% please," one X user mused, referring to Fox's infamous early call of Arizona for Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. "The cops must've seen his Karaoke on YouTube ... " another quipped, citing the hilariously cringey video of Baier rapping The Sugar Hill Gang's "Rapper's Delight" in June. Others were simply confused by the situation, calling on the "Special Report" host to explain. Baier spoke about the incident on X, explaining the moment the police officer caught him on his cell phone and pulled in over.