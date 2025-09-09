Julianne Hough Answers DWTS Dance Pro Speculation With Two Shady Words

Of all the faces synonymous with "Dancing with the Stars," Julianne Hough takes the reigning title of most notable. At 18, Julianne broke records as the youngest of the show's professional dancers to perform in 2007, not to mention, she won Season 4 that year with her partner, Olympian Apollo Ohno. Since her triumphant foray into on-screen shimmying, Julianne has cemented herself in DWTS history and has become the show's very own jack-of-all-trades. She has jumped from guest judge — filling in for her brother, Derek Hough — to judge, and is now co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro. But is climbing the production ladder what she truly wants? Or are her tap shoes calling out to her again?

As a previous favorite DWTS pro, Julianne's fans would love to see the celeb samba her way back to the stage. Unfortunately, Julianne's quick response to the dance pro speculations confirms what nostalgic viewers might dread to hear. When asked if she would participate as a dancer on the show again during a September 9 interview with TVLine, Julianne hilariously shouted, "HELL NO!" As much as she enjoyed her moments on stage, the "Footloose" star said she is in a different phase of life. "I love my job hosting," she admitted. "It is so fun to dance, but I love watching the dancers and the celebrities. I love watching them shine, and I think that's the season of life I'm in."