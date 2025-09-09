Julianne Hough Answers DWTS Dance Pro Speculation With Two Shady Words
Of all the faces synonymous with "Dancing with the Stars," Julianne Hough takes the reigning title of most notable. At 18, Julianne broke records as the youngest of the show's professional dancers to perform in 2007, not to mention, she won Season 4 that year with her partner, Olympian Apollo Ohno. Since her triumphant foray into on-screen shimmying, Julianne has cemented herself in DWTS history and has become the show's very own jack-of-all-trades. She has jumped from guest judge — filling in for her brother, Derek Hough — to judge, and is now co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro. But is climbing the production ladder what she truly wants? Or are her tap shoes calling out to her again?
As a previous favorite DWTS pro, Julianne's fans would love to see the celeb samba her way back to the stage. Unfortunately, Julianne's quick response to the dance pro speculations confirms what nostalgic viewers might dread to hear. When asked if she would participate as a dancer on the show again during a September 9 interview with TVLine, Julianne hilariously shouted, "HELL NO!" As much as she enjoyed her moments on stage, the "Footloose" star said she is in a different phase of life. "I love my job hosting," she admitted. "It is so fun to dance, but I love watching the dancers and the celebrities. I love watching them shine, and I think that's the season of life I'm in."
Julianne Hough had people wanting more after this surprise move on DWTS
Julianne Hough accidentally gave "Dancing with the Stars" fans false hope that she'd return to the dance floor after her surprising performance that had audience members picking up their jaws in Season 33. "That number was super fun," she told TVLine. According to Julianne, it was Derek Hough's idea for her to do an unexpected performance on the show, which inspired her to showcase her talents to a famous David Guetta melody, overlaid by the now-iconic TikTok sound known as "Man In Finance." As she was wrapping up a post-performance interview with Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, the "Burlesque" actor disrobed, only to reveal a sparkly, two-piece fringe ensemble. As she twirled her way to the stage, she reminded viewers in the building and at home that she is still a phenomenal performer; she knows it, too.
"It kind of gave me my confidence back in a way because I was like, 'Oh, I haven't danced on the show in so long,'" revealed Julianne, who has had a complete transformation since her days as a DWTS dance pro. "And this show has been my family since I was 18, and I've played different roles ... and it kind of made me — I'm gonna be a little cocky for one second — I was like, 'Oh s***, I still got it!'"