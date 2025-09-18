6 Anne Hathaway Outfits That Put Her Demure 'Princess Diaries' Persona To Shame

Anne Hathaway went to great lengths to make sure she didn't get typecast after nabbing the starring role in "The Princess Diaries." Although it was a life-changing opportunity for the actress, many figured that she was more reserved and modest than she actually was. "For a long time, it was me and [my manager] against the world. I was seen as this bizarre-world good-girl cartoon that I in no way identified with – very vanilla, very sweet, very accessible, and not interesting. I had no grit, no sex appeal," she said in a 2013 interview with Harper's Bazaar (via Digital Spy). Hathaway managed to change this perception of her not only in film, but in real life, too.

Over the years, the Oscar-winner has been styling in bold ensembles that's hard to imagine her "Princess Diaries" counterpart rocking. And although some of these outfits might've even made Mia Thermopolis blush, on the flip side, they've shown that Hathaway is more comfortable in her skin than ever. So much so, it's no wonder that she's more comfortable showing it off.