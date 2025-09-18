6 Anne Hathaway Outfits That Put Her Demure 'Princess Diaries' Persona To Shame
Anne Hathaway went to great lengths to make sure she didn't get typecast after nabbing the starring role in "The Princess Diaries." Although it was a life-changing opportunity for the actress, many figured that she was more reserved and modest than she actually was. "For a long time, it was me and [my manager] against the world. I was seen as this bizarre-world good-girl cartoon that I in no way identified with – very vanilla, very sweet, very accessible, and not interesting. I had no grit, no sex appeal," she said in a 2013 interview with Harper's Bazaar (via Digital Spy). Hathaway managed to change this perception of her not only in film, but in real life, too.
Over the years, the Oscar-winner has been styling in bold ensembles that's hard to imagine her "Princess Diaries" counterpart rocking. And although some of these outfits might've even made Mia Thermopolis blush, on the flip side, they've shown that Hathaway is more comfortable in her skin than ever. So much so, it's no wonder that she's more comfortable showing it off.
She felt like a masterpiece in her golden dress
On the cover of W Magazine China, Anne Hathaway was stunning in a strapless gold gown outfitted with crystal square patterns that made her look like royalty, and she knew it. "Feeling like a work of art," she'd posted on her Instagram. Hathaway shouted out Versace for helping design the piece and Erin Walsh, her longtime stylist, for the fashion. The "Brokeback Mountain" actress had previously confided that Walsh helped her be bolder with her style choices. It definitely shows with this piece.
Her mini dress had legs for days
Anne Hathaway wasn't shy when she wore this revealing black minidress for the April 2023 opening of the Bulgari hotel in Tokyo, Japan. The Givenchy outfit was decorated with a crowd of flowers, and a ribbon tied around her waist like a belt helped hold the fit together. Still, Hathaway probably did more for the outfit than it did for her. Its design did justice to her arms and legs, which were given plenty of spotlight at the event.
She said so much by wearing very little in her black bow
Anne Hathaway really did put her "Princess Diaries" persona to bed once and for all in this bold ensemble she sported for her Vanity Fair cover in March 2024. Her most daring style yet might've been the Victor & Rolf bodysuit she wore, designed to look like a black bow wrapped around her. She posted a picture of herself in the dress on her Instagram, where she accessorized the outfit with a black glove. Additionally, a tiny string wrapped around Hathaway's hip, which added to the garb's steamy vibe.
Her cutout dress mesmerized the crowd
Anne Hathaway left little to the imagination at the 2023 premiere of her film "She Came to Me." She graced the red carpet wearing a haute couture dress from Valentino. Her sheer gown, which was covered in freckle-sized black polka-dots, was decorated with a web of black leather bows. The gaps in the fit's design made her skin a part of the fit. She brought the style home with a pair of black leather gloves that made her arms look longer than usual.
She blossomed in her floral gown
It was fitting that Anne Hathaway dressed like she was straight out of a fairytale when she hit the red carpet for her 2016 movie "Alice Through the Looking Glass." The custom Christopher Kane dress was adorned with colorful flowers that bloomed all over its plain black and white-striped aesthetic. As fantastical as the costume was, its leggy skirt and vine-inspired off-the-shoulder straps added enough spunk to the fashion to further distance Hathaway from the good-girl image she fought hard against.
Her sky blue fit told the tale of two styles
Anne Hathaway's blue David Koma dress featured two deep cutouts that exposed a black bra she wore underneath it. The experimental design, which she wore to the 2022 premiere of the miniseries "WeCrashed," also had a slit that started at her thigh. The outfit was a nice balance between the two styles that Hathaway was known for. With portions of her dress remaining intact, the "Interstellar" star was able to be both elegant and risqué at the same time without compromising either. It was a feat that very few could pull off well.