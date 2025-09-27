Jennifer Lopez Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Bleach Blonde Hair

When she's not completely transforming herself for a role, Jennifer Lopez is typically seen in a slicked back bun that rests perfectly on top of her head. In a conversation with Hello! Magazine back in May 2020, the "Hustlers" actor explains where this look stems from and why it has become so synonymous with her name. "Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I still wear big hoops and a lot of jewelry, whether it's with a couture gown or with Timberlands. Also, how I do my hair. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

The singer added to this in a February 2024 video for Vogue that the bun "became kind of signature part of my style." She continued, "I always kept that kind of urban streetwear thing," explaining, "'cause it just feels like me." This sentiment of staying true to oneself is something that Lopez has expressed for a long time. In her interview on "Girl Chat," which Lopez was on in 2017, she voiced the same call to authenticity: "I don't try to be anything that I'm not." And now, it seems like she can comfortably add platinum blonde locks into her repertoire!