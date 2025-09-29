Details About Michelle & Malia Obama's Bold Escape From The White House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many things first ladies can't do while they're in the White House, including evading their Secret Service protection. The same restrictions are put on the president's children, which, according to Michelle Obama, made for a very complicated upbringing for her daughters, Malia and Sasha. But the constantly looming armed protection didn't stop Obama from keeping her security detail on their toes.

In her 2018 memoir, "Becoming," the former first lady recalled the time she and Malia snuck out of the presidential residence for an evening. Per her telling, Obama came back from a funeral service for the victims of the 2015 Charleston church shooting, when she peered out her window and saw the White House lit up with a rainbow of color — she noted that it was the day the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across the country, so White House staff were celebrating on the lawn.

Of course, protocol inhibited her from taking a casual stroll out of the front door, but the former first lady felt that it was a special occasion to break the rules. She took Malia as her accomplice, or, "my wing-woman," as she put it. "We were going on an adventure — outside, where people were gathered — and we weren't going to ask anyone's permission," she wrote in her memoir. The attorney detailed how she and her eldest daughter swiftly walked past security without notifying anyone. "Malia gave me a devilish smirk," wrote Obama. "She wasn't used to my flouting the rules." A security usher on night duty stopped to warn them about opening the doors out to where the press normally dwelled. Then someone suggested they make their way to a service entrance, where they found a successful exit.