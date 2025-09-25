Everything We Know About William Shatner's Health Issues

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Legendary "Star Trek" actor William Shatner has been hospitalized. The 94-year-old star, best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk, was taken from his Los Angeles home to a local hospital on the afternoon of September 24. A problem relating to his blood sugar prompted the hospital visit and he has reportedly already returned home. Even so, for obvious reasons, this scare has sparked concern regarding the actor's health among his many fans.

In the wake of Shatner's trip to the hospital, his agent, Harry Gold, simply told TMZ, "He's fine." Bouncing back quickly from what is ailing him is nothing new for Shatner, who's still active in his 90s. In a 2018 interview with NBC News, Shatner explained, "My life has been so lucky — I've been so fortunate in terms of health, which is really the basis of everything." He added, "Your health and your energy is partially your doing, but partially accidental — genetic and accidental." Despite his luck and commitment to staying healthy in the simple ways like eating well, getting plenty of sleep, and having fun, Shatner has still dealt with some health struggles over the years. He has recovered from cancer and lives with tinnitus.