Celebs Who Have Publicly Slammed FBI Director Kash Patel

President Donald Trump's FBI Director, Kash Patel, has received incredible pushback since his confirmation in February 2025. The ex-podcast host won Congress approval by the slim margin of only two votes. The FBI head officially came face-to-face with his growing disproval as an oversight hearing conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee began in September of 2025. The director endured harsh criticism of his position from members of Congress during the hearings.

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett opened her time to address the director by saying, "You are the least qualified FBI Director in the history of the FBI," adding, "What I want to go through is to talk about is why you are a failure and why, honestly, we just need to tell you bye-bye," (via CNN). The assertion addresses Patel's background, which includes work in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, as well as his lack of experience within the bureau he now heads. With members of Congress taking the opportunity to voice their distrust and dislike of the FBI director, celebrities have taken to their own platforms to echo the sentiment.