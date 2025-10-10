The Tragic Reality Emma Watson Had To Deal With After Leaving Harry Potter Behind

Though the unique bond she and her "Harry Potter" co-stars share is something that clearly meant and continues to mean a lot to Emma Watson, it's also not exactly a secret that she has a bit of a complicated relationship with the franchise that turned her into a household name. After all, Watson may have had a stunning transformation, but the sheer amount of attention that was placed on it did take a mental toll — so much so that Watson actually considered backing out of "Harry Potter" at the film series' halfway point.

"I think I was scared," Watson said in HBO Max's 2022 "Harry Potter" 20th anniversary reunion special (via Variety), telling co-star Rupert Grint, "I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like, 'This is kind of forever now.'" Ultimately, the bond between the "Potter" stars prevailed, and Watson saw the series through to the end. Years after the fact, though, Watson, Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe's relationship with the franchise became even more complicated.

To varying degrees, all three actors have fallen out with "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling as a result of their opposition to her increasingly controversial opinions on transgender issues. Still, during her aforementioned appearance on "On Purpose," Watson struck a diplomatic tone, explaining that while she strongly disagrees with Rowling, she hasn't written the author off entirely. "I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible," she said. Rowling's apparent response came in the form of a dismissive subtweet followed by a more direct rebuff. "Emma has so little experience of real life," it read. "She's ignorant of how ignorant she is."