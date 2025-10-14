The Real-Life Partners Of Halloweentown's Biggest Stars

While there have been so many devastating Disney Channel breakups, sometimes the most unlikely pairs, like on-screen archenemies, can end up together in real life. That's exactly what happened to Kimberly J. Brown who played the iconic Marnie Piper. The actor got married in April 2024 to — drumroll, please — Kalabar's son. Yes, Daniel Kountz, who sought revenge for the sake of his father in "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge." While the two might have become friends on the set of the sequel in 2001, they didn't start dating until more than a decade later.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original movie, the couple spoke with People about how grateful they are for the experience of a lifetime. "I love Marnie as much as everybody else does, and she was definitely a part of me," Brown said. Kountz added, "So many people come up and they say, 'I just want you to know that got me through my childhood because I felt that I was different ... but it made me feel better.' It almost brings a tear to my eye now."

When Brown shared a photo of the two on Instagram in 2018, the fans went wild. One user tagged a friend in the comments and wrote, "KAL AND MARNIE FROM HALLOWEENTOWN ARE DATING." Perhaps the most surprising thing about the couple? They've admitted in the past they've never actually watched the movie they starred in together. Even without watching the movie together, they clearly created a magical story of their own.