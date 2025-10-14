The Real-Life Partners Of Halloweentown's Biggest Stars
If you were lucky enough to experience the Disney Channel in its prime, which is arguably the late '90s into the early 2000s, you were blessed with the premiere of "Halloweentown." Come October, it's one of the movies that never fails to spark nostalgia, and watching it seriously prepares you for the spookiest season of the year. We can't be the only ones wondering what the cast members of "Halloweentown" are up to now and just who they might be spending their real lives with.
Over the years, "Halloweentown" has become more than a Halloween classic, it's a reminder for many of the magic of childhood and the people we shared it with. Remember when everyone wanted to be a witch or warlock after watching Marnie learn to cast spells and fly on a broomstick? The "Halloweentown" trilogy didn't just capture our hearts, it also turned its cast into unforgettable icons. Now that the stars of "Halloweentown" are all grown up, let's take a look at who their real-life partners are.
Surprise, surprise, Marnie ended up with Kalabar Jr.!
While there have been so many devastating Disney Channel breakups, sometimes the most unlikely pairs, like on-screen archenemies, can end up together in real life. That's exactly what happened to Kimberly J. Brown who played the iconic Marnie Piper. The actor got married in April 2024 to — drumroll, please — Kalabar's son. Yes, Daniel Kountz, who sought revenge for the sake of his father in "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge." While the two might have become friends on the set of the sequel in 2001, they didn't start dating until more than a decade later.
To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original movie, the couple spoke with People about how grateful they are for the experience of a lifetime. "I love Marnie as much as everybody else does, and she was definitely a part of me," Brown said. Kountz added, "So many people come up and they say, 'I just want you to know that got me through my childhood because I felt that I was different ... but it made me feel better.' It almost brings a tear to my eye now."
When Brown shared a photo of the two on Instagram in 2018, the fans went wild. One user tagged a friend in the comments and wrote, "KAL AND MARNIE FROM HALLOWEENTOWN ARE DATING." Perhaps the most surprising thing about the couple? They've admitted in the past they've never actually watched the movie they starred in together. Even without watching the movie together, they clearly created a magical story of their own.
Joey Zimmerman got hitched in 2020
Joey Zimmerman, who played the brainy middle child Dylan Piper in "Halloweentown," may not have chased the flashiest Hollywood career, but he sure does seem happier than ever. He also never really strayed far from storytelling as he continues to act and direct, and in his personal life he's found his very own happy ending. In 2020, Zimmerman married his wife, Becky, who proudly identifies as bisexual.
The couple had met years prior, but it wasn't until 2020 that they reconnected. Becky dedicated the sweetest Instagram post to Zimmerman in 2020 and wrote, "We couldn't be together when we first met three years ago, but now that we have the opportunity, we aren't letting go. I feel more in love than I ever have before. I think he might just be the one." Since then, it's been nothing but love and support between the two. They even share a passion of acting together, often cheering each other on in creative projects and even collaborating with one another. Becky frequently joins Zimmerman at "Halloweentown" fan events.
In a September 2024 Instagram post, Becky introduced her girlfriend to the world and shared they were happily polyamorous. The trio coordinates their costumes for Halloween, go on adventures together, and share memorable moments of their shared lives on social media. It's clear that for Zimmerman and his wife, love grows in joyful and unconventional ways.
Emily Roeske hinted she met her partner on Tinder
Emily Roeske, who likely had to follow all of the strict rules Disney set for child stars, hinted that she met her partner, Jacob Arellano, on Tinder. Roeske played the youngest of the Cromwell clan, Sophie, and was adored for her signature pigtails styled with a cute little witch hat. She resides in Arizona along with Arellano and their blended family of five children. While Roeske never returned to acting, it seems her time as Sophie in "Halloweentown" clearly holds a special place in her heart — so much that she even mentions it in her Instagram bio.
In 2021, Roeske even took her daughters to St. Helens, Oregon, which is where the movie was filmed, and celebrated the spooky holiday together. She took to Instagram to share photos and wrote, "So grateful to be spending Halloween in Halloweentown with my girls and their grandma and grandpa. So surreal that my own little witches get to trick or treat in Halloweentown!" Fans were delighted. One commented, "This literally made my Halloween, sitting down watching the 'Halloweentown' movies. Curious to see where they are now, and finding you bringing your girls to Halloweentown. That is awesome!!!"
If you're a big time fan of "Halloweentown," then you'll definitely want to consider following Roeske on Instagram. She's one of the most active cast members, often sharing updates about her life and even posting snaps of meetups with fellow castmates. Proof that the magic never really stopped.
Judith Hoag is happily re-married since 2021
Judith Hoag played Gwen Piper in the "Halloweentown" series, but she was also well-known in the '90s for playing April O'Neil in the film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Hoag continues to pursue her acting career and appeared in the 2023 film "Roll with It" alongside Chonda Pierce and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. She got married in 1988 to fellow actor, Vince Grant. The two welcomed two children, but ultimately went their separate ways in 2016 and divorced.
In 2021, Hoag gave marriage another try, this time with Phillip Stone. The couple spend quality time together through their shared hobbies. They purchased an older Airstream and lovingly named it Amelia in hopes to restore it. A shared cozy passion project is the perfect way for couples to collaborate and connect. Hoag clearly has a great admiration for her husband as she honored his birthday on Instagram while they were still dating and described him as "one of the most brilliant, compassionate, creative & wisest men I've ever known. He's an adventurer and a dreamer, a mystic and goof-ball. He's the best traveling companion and is game for anything and everything."
Beyond Hoag's personal life, she clearly cherishes her time as the matron of the Piper family. She makes it a point to attend any "Halloweentown" fan events whenever her schedule permits and enjoys reuniting with her castmates. She was even a guest in attendance at Marnie and Kal Jr.'s wedding in 2024!
Phillip Van Dyke was a single dad until he found love again
We surely hope you know Phillip Van Dyke wasn't just known for his role as Luke in the "Halloweentown" series. While the role was quite a memorable one, he was also the voice actor of the one and only Arnold Shortman in the Nickelodeon series, "Hey Arnold!"
These days, Van Dyke is a proud father and it's clear he is an incredibly devoted dad to his children. From cheering them on at a hockey match or celebrating huge milestones with the sweetest love notes, Van Dyke seems to always put his children first.
And the actor has found love in his life as well. As of October 2025, he was married to a woman by the name of Amy Marie. He took to Instagram back in 2020 and wrote a birthday tribute post for his lovely lady. "I can sincerely say I look forward to every single day and I am so grateful for the life we are building together. Allowing each other to unapologetically be ourselves. We are figuring it out and growing together each day. Amy has shown me you really can have it all," he wrote. Every now and then, Van Dyke keeps gives fans a peek into his family's adventures, showing that their blended household is filled with nothing but love and support for one another.