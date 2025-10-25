June Lockhart, Lassie Actor, Dead At 100
June Lockhart, best known for her TV roles in "Lassie" and "Lost in Space," has died at age 100. People confirmed the actor died on October 23 of natural causes at her home in California with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.
Born in New York City on June 25, 1925, June Kathleen Lockhart was virtually destined for stardom. Her parents, Gene and Kathleen, were both well-known character actors who moved to Los Angeles to further their careers. Lockhart made her first on-screen appearance with her parents in the 1938 version of "A Christmas Carol," where they all played members of the Cratchit family. She went on to hold small roles in films like "Sergeant York" with Gary Cooper and "Meet Me in St. Louis," the famed Judy Garland musical. She also did a brief stint on Broadway, where she won the Tony for outstanding performance by a newcomer for her role in "For Love or Money." But it was her TV work that brought her the most success, including two Emmy nominations and two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For an astounding nine decades, Lockhart was featured in a long string of sitcoms, dramas, Westerns — and even one famous soap opera.
Divorced twice, Lockhart is survived by two daughters, Anne and June Elizabeth, from her first marriage, along with two grandchildren.
June Lockhart was an actor and advocate
Following numerous one-offs in shows such as "Gunsmoke" and "Playhouse 90," June Lockhart went on to replace Cloris Leachman as series mom Ruth Martin in "Lassie," holding her own alongside the iconic Collie. She played a more otherworldly mom as Maureen Robinson on the 1960s sci-fi series "Lost in Space," followed by two seasons on "Petticoat Junction" as Dr. Janet Craig. Lockhart continued to enjoy an active career over the following decades, including a recurring role in "General Hospital" that spanned 14 years. Aptly enough, her final credited role was a voice-over in 2021's reboot of "Lost in Space."
Off-screen, Lockhart was an ally of the LGBTQ+ community as early as 1970, stating her support on "The Virginia Graham Show" (as seen here on YouTube). In 2005, she attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a housing complex for elderly gay and lesbian residents. A lifelong news follower, Lockhart began accompanying reporters on presidential campaigns after meeting Harry Truman. "He was very cordial, very charming, and great fun," she recalled, according to the New York Post.
Appropriately for TV's galaxy-traveling mother, Lockhart was an enthusiastic spokesperson for NASA. In 2013, she received their Exceptional Public Achievement Medal, awarded to civilians who have made a difference to the space program. "I have so many friends among the astronaut group saying that watching 'Lost in Space' when they were little boys made them know what they wanted to do," she said, per San Jose Mercury News.