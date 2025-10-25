June Lockhart, Lassie Actor, Dead At 100

June Lockhart, best known for her TV roles in "Lassie" and "Lost in Space," has died at age 100. People confirmed the actor died on October 23 of natural causes at her home in California with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.

Born in New York City on June 25, 1925, June Kathleen Lockhart was virtually destined for stardom. Her parents, Gene and Kathleen, were both well-known character actors who moved to Los Angeles to further their careers. Lockhart made her first on-screen appearance with her parents in the 1938 version of "A Christmas Carol," where they all played members of the Cratchit family. She went on to hold small roles in films like "Sergeant York" with Gary Cooper and "Meet Me in St. Louis," the famed Judy Garland musical. She also did a brief stint on Broadway, where she won the Tony for outstanding performance by a newcomer for her role in "For Love or Money." But it was her TV work that brought her the most success, including two Emmy nominations and two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For an astounding nine decades, Lockhart was featured in a long string of sitcoms, dramas, Westerns — and even one famous soap opera.

Divorced twice, Lockhart is survived by two daughters, Anne and June Elizabeth, from her first marriage, along with two grandchildren.