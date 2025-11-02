Photos Of Brooke Shields Going Makeup Free Are Head-Turning
Brooke Shields got her start modeling at just 11 months old, and as she grew up she was able to parlay her modeling success into an acting career. As part of Shields' stunning transformation, the up-and-coming star found herself in a collection of groundbreaking roles. While there are plenty of tragic details about Shields' life, her beauty has continued to stun fans for decades.
Since her career's start, the absolutely gorgeous actor, who turned 60 in 2025, still flaunts incredibly good looks, though she can't help but admit they've changed with age. But so has the star's approach to beauty. "It doesn't have to be associated with youth. It's a fine line because you want to look your best, and there are myriad ways to do that," she shared with Real Simple.
Shields has found a powerful boost of confidence from an unlikely source: her own daughters. The "Suddenly Susan" star has been incredibly transparent about her approach to beauty and age throughout the years, however, seeing her body change as she got older, she fought the urge to cover it up. "I was always athletic which means you don't fit in the sample sizes," she told People in October 2020. But Shields' daughters have helped her view her appearance in new ways. "My daughters say I'm curvy. To them curvy is different. I watch them celebrate it. I'm learning from them," the model shared. Whatever has helped Shields gain confidence, we applaud it. The model-turn-actor has proven she doesn't even need makeup to look absolutely stunning in the fresh-faced glimpses we've gotten via social media.
A pool selfie showcased Shields' stunning skin
In May 2023, Brooke Shields shared a 20th birthday post for her daughter, Rowan Henchy, which showed the model in a pool with her oldest daughter. Posing with a tilted head and a gentle smile, the "Pretty Baby" actor showcased her stunning good looks with a makeup-free selfie.
The groundbreaking model, who was the youngest to appear on the cover of Vogue in 1980, proved that age is just a number with her sharp and flawless appearance. The pic featured Shields' great bone structure, signature full eyebrows, and — of course — her mini-me daughter.
A playful post from the actor showed off Shields' natural glow
In an October 2025 carousel of photos shared to her Instagram, Brooke Shields didn't balk at showing her sillier side with a playful pose in the passenger seat of a car. Holding up an embroidered seeing eye chart, the model-turned-actor beamed with a bare face that flashed her totally graceful strides in aging. Makeup free, Shields' signature smile captured the gorgeous natural pink hue of her lips. She continued her quirky display with the cute caption, "Fall is falling."
A throwback photo captured Shields as a young mom with flawless features
In an April 2024 Instagram post for her younger daughter, Grier Henchy, Brooke Shields shared a collection of photos of the young girl in honor of her 18th birthday. The model captioned the post, "I love being your mom and seeing the wonderful woman you're growing into ... Happy golden birthday, Grier!"
Among the many photos that the model shared was a stunning throwback to Shields' younger days. Embracing her daughter, Shields amazed with an au naturel appearance that featured perfectly shaped eyebrows, entrancing eyes, and killer high cheekbones.
Shields' vacay post displayed her bare-faced beauty
Brooke Shields shared a group photo with some friends to her Instagram page in August 2022. With her arms slung around her pals, the "Blue Lagoon" star glowed with the natural look of her incredible, warm complexion.
The slightly sun-kissed Shields showed a return to her iconic bushy eyebrows, which drew attention to her electrifying blue eyes. The model's wide smile grabbed fans' attention too, with full pink lips that gently highlighted the star's structured cheeks.
Shields' gym selfie flaunted her natural good looks
Brooke Shields has talked about how her body has changed as she's aged, mentioning to Oprah Daily in September 2024, "My body does not do things it used to, but it's surprising that it also doesn't bother me the way it might've when I was younger." She proved her body's physical capabilities with a March 2020 selfie that marked a change in the actor's approach to fitness.
Looking to let her light shine, as she detailed in the caption of the post, Shields flaunted her age-defying looks while rolling out her leg muscles. Given the model's rounded cheeks and wrinkle-free forehead, she looked incredibly youthful.
Shields' smile was all she needed to stun in a family pic
Spending time with her family and exploring some hiking trails, Brooke Shields celebrated a successful family outing with a December 2018 Instagram post. Posed in a photo beside her husband and two daughters, Shields beamed with a makeup-free appearance.
Shields looked fresh, flawless, and so incredibly happy with her family. Standing between her daughters, Shields appeared as a confident and strong reference of natural beauty for both Rowan and Grier.
Shields showed off a bare face and bold look while relaxing at home
Brooke Shields is a total knockout without a drop of makeup on, and she knows it. The model confidently shared a bare-faced selfie to her Instagram in December 2018 with the caption, "Fresh-faced and ready to take on the week." The lighting cast on the actor from her comfy spot added great drama to the photo, highlighting Shields' beauty and showcasing her impressive modeling skills. Shields' skin was literally glowing and gave off a fresh, dewy appearance.