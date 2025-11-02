Photos Of Brooke Shields Going Makeup Free Are Head-Turning

Brooke Shields got her start modeling at just 11 months old, and as she grew up she was able to parlay her modeling success into an acting career. As part of Shields' stunning transformation, the up-and-coming star found herself in a collection of groundbreaking roles. While there are plenty of tragic details about Shields' life, her beauty has continued to stun fans for decades.

Since her career's start, the absolutely gorgeous actor, who turned 60 in 2025, still flaunts incredibly good looks, though she can't help but admit they've changed with age. But so has the star's approach to beauty. "It doesn't have to be associated with youth. It's a fine line because you want to look your best, and there are myriad ways to do that," she shared with Real Simple.

Shields has found a powerful boost of confidence from an unlikely source: her own daughters. The "Suddenly Susan" star has been incredibly transparent about her approach to beauty and age throughout the years, however, seeing her body change as she got older, she fought the urge to cover it up. "I was always athletic which means you don't fit in the sample sizes," she told People in October 2020. But Shields' daughters have helped her view her appearance in new ways. "My daughters say I'm curvy. To them curvy is different. I watch them celebrate it. I'm learning from them," the model shared. Whatever has helped Shields gain confidence, we applaud it. The model-turn-actor has proven she doesn't even need makeup to look absolutely stunning in the fresh-faced glimpses we've gotten via social media.