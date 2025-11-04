My 600-Lb Life Cast Members Who Slammed TLC With Lawsuits

Season 6's James "L.B." Bonner lost over 200 pounds by the end of his feature. However, in 2018, he died by suicide, and his family filed a lawsuit against the show's producers for not paying for medical expenses and "gross negligence" for their lack of response to his mental health struggles. The lawsuit claimed that while filming the show, Bonner was forced to do emotionally distressing things like cut his facial hair and miss out on work opportunities. His family also wrote that Bonner was only afforded one therapy session and that Megalomedia reneged on its promise to pay bills associated with his bariatric procedure, which negatively impacted his credit.

At some point, Bonner's depression worsened to the point that it began to impact his appearance. The lawsuit detailed that the rapid weight loss caused his teeth to fall out, vision impairment, and overall despondency. The suit also claimed the pressure from the TLC show to preform affected Bonner physically and psychologically.

The Season 6 star reached out for help to no avail. Bonner reportedly texted a production assistant, "I'm not in a good place right now, it's dark" and "I had a breakdown" (via Starcasm). The reply of "Fake it till you make it" proved ineffective. James "L.B." Bonner was 30 years old at the time of his death. The family sought $1 million in damages.