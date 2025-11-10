Family Matters Star Darius McCrary Has A History Of Legal Troubles

Whatever happened to the cast of "Family Matters?" It's a thought that frequently pops into the heads of fans as they reminisce about the hit show's good ol' days. However, they probably never imagined Darius McCrary, the sweet kid they once knew as Eddie Winslow, would end up in legal hot water. In February 2017, the former child star's second wife, Tammy Brawner, was granted a restraining order against him after she accused McCrary of domestic violence. The complaint, obtained by E! News, detailed several hugely disturbing incidents, including the time her estranged husband supposedly hovered their then-1-year-old daughter Zoey over boiling water while stating that he didn't want her in the first place.

According to Brawner, McCrary would often come home heavily inebriated and quickly "get violent." After the restraining order was put in place, the "Family Matters" star wasn't allowed to be within 100 yards of his child or McCrary's soon-to-be ex-wife. Still, the actor's lawyer insisted that Brawner's allegations were totally false, clarifying, "Tammy Brawner is no victim....she is a predator motivated by a desperate desire to extort money out of Mr. McCrary while trying to create an advantage in an impending divorce and custody battle."

Shortly afterward, the beloved former child star made an unexpected legal move and requested a restraining order of his own against his second wife, alleging that she had hurled verbal abuse at him and burned his chest by launching a hot iron McCrary's way, per legal documents cited by TMZ. The courts ultimately granted his restraining order as well. Unfortunately, although the courts also signed off on the former couple's divorce papers just a few years later, it wasn't nearly enough to end their legal drama for good.