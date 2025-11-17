The Secret Behind Russell Crowe's Massive Weight Loss Transformation

Shedding pounds is no easy feat, especially in a society that tends to get things wrong about weight loss. But despite all the fame, glory, and access to some of the best personal trainers in the world, even celebrities can struggle with the scale. This includes Oscar winner Russell Crowe. The "Gladiator" star stopped by "The Joe Rogan Experience" in November 2025 to promote his movie "Nuremberg," and spoke about his impressive weight loss.

By the end of filming the historical drama, Crowe admitted he weighed 126 kilos (which roughly equates to about 277 lbs.). He had since slimmed down to about 100.9 kilos, or 222 lbs., which adds up to a 50-lb. weight loss. After Joe Rogan complimented Crowe on his appearance, the actor revealed that part of his weight loss was thanks to Rogan's friend, Brigham Buhler from Ways2Well. Crowe revealed that he met with the health company and credited the injections he got in his shoulders and knees for past injuries, as well as IVs, for helping with his weight issues.

"It's calmed down my body's inflammation," the actor explained. Crowe, father of two sons, is in his early 60s, and suffered from arthritis, which would make it difficult to work out regularly. "It's taken a bunch of pain away, you know, so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards," he shared.