Whatever Happened To Marty From Grease?

Based on Broadway hit, the movie musical "Grease" dominated the box office during the summer of 1978. With a modest budget of just $6 million, "Grease" raked in nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office, the highest-grossing movie musical of the 20th century. Much of that success had to do with the charisma of stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, and a killer soundtrack full of hits that percolated throughout Top 40 radio.

With Trvaolta as leather-clad greaser Danny Zuko and Newton-John as Aussie good girl Sandy Olsson, the teenagers were bolstered by their respective crews: Danny joined by the T-Birds, while Sandy found friendship with the Pink Ladies: Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Jan (Jamie Donnelly), Frenchy (Didi Conn) and Marty (Dinah Manoff). Nearly five decades later, fans may wonder what became of the actors who portrayed these beloved characters, pondering whatever happened to Rizzo, and what became of Frenchy?

As for Manoff, "Grease" may be the project for which she's best remembered, but the truth is that movie role was just one brief stop in a jam-packed and hugely successful Hollywood career — until she decided to make a break from Tinseltown and embrace a quieter life away from the glare of the spotlight. To learn more about this talented actor, read on to find out whatever happened to Dinah Manoff, aka Marty from "Grease."