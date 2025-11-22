Usha Vance Pours Gasoline On The Divorce Rumors With Her Most Telling Move Yet

Since taking office, Vice President JD Vance has repeatedly seen the strength of his marriage to Second Lady Usha Vance called into question by onlookers. Between the JD confirming a religious disconnect with Usha (and getting the internet in an uproar in the process), the VP getting a little too cozy with Erika Kirk for some people's liking, and reports of a public spat between the second couple of the United States, many have been wondering if JD and Usha could have divorce lawyers on standby. And whether she intended to or not, Usha only added fuel to the fire of speculation with her latest move.

On Nov. 19, 2025, Usha and First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to military bases in North Carolina. Curiously, however, Usha apparently decided to leave her wedding ring at home, as she couldn't be seen wearing it in any of the photos taken of her during the visit. The fact that Melania did wear her ring only made this choice on Usha's part feel more glaring.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

While we don't know for sure if Usha deliberately removed her ring, even simply forgetting it could be seen as a rather telling move on her part. Obviously, keeping her hands jewelry-free for the military visit could have been a practical or otherwise completely innocuous fashion decision, and not necessarily indicative of things between her and JD being on the rocks. However, given the increased scrutiny her marriage has been under since the start of the current administration, she had to know that going ringless was going to draw attention, especially considering just how out of the ordinary it is for her.