Usha Vance Pours Gasoline On The Divorce Rumors With Her Most Telling Move Yet
Since taking office, Vice President JD Vance has repeatedly seen the strength of his marriage to Second Lady Usha Vance called into question by onlookers. Between the JD confirming a religious disconnect with Usha (and getting the internet in an uproar in the process), the VP getting a little too cozy with Erika Kirk for some people's liking, and reports of a public spat between the second couple of the United States, many have been wondering if JD and Usha could have divorce lawyers on standby. And whether she intended to or not, Usha only added fuel to the fire of speculation with her latest move.
On Nov. 19, 2025, Usha and First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to military bases in North Carolina. Curiously, however, Usha apparently decided to leave her wedding ring at home, as she couldn't be seen wearing it in any of the photos taken of her during the visit. The fact that Melania did wear her ring only made this choice on Usha's part feel more glaring.
While we don't know for sure if Usha deliberately removed her ring, even simply forgetting it could be seen as a rather telling move on her part. Obviously, keeping her hands jewelry-free for the military visit could have been a practical or otherwise completely innocuous fashion decision, and not necessarily indicative of things between her and JD being on the rocks. However, given the increased scrutiny her marriage has been under since the start of the current administration, she had to know that going ringless was going to draw attention, especially considering just how out of the ordinary it is for her.
Usha Vance ditching her wedding ring is a change of pace for her
To be fair to Usha Vance, even the most happily married of people choose to go without their weddings rings sometimes. As one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to a post about Usha, "A lot of people don't wear rings. Mine drives me crazy but I can't get it off at this point." However, as another user was quick to point out in response, not wearing her ring is also rather unusual for the second lady, particularly seeing as how she almost always has it on during public events. Just recently, she was seen wearing it when she and husband JD Vance shared a dance at the Marine Ball in early November, and when the pair met with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves back in late October. That being said, Usha did also appear to leave her ring at home for her and JD's visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this month.
That being said, given that JD did wear his ring to that engagement, the couple might not be beating the "not on the same page" allegations anytime soon. Regardless, we'll likely have to wait and see whether the second lady is just trying out something new fashion-wise, sending a message to her husband, or maybe even test-driving life without a wedding ring. In the meantime, we'll let you be the judge.