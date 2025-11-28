The Truth About Brendan Fraser's Disappearance From Hollywood In The Early '00s

This article includes discussion of sexual assault.

At the height of his career, Brendan Fraser abruptly decided to just stop being a movie star. Even more shockingly, he couldn't have made a better decision for himself at the time. Appearing on "Sunday Sitdown," in February 2023, Fraser recalled how he was lucky enough to earn real success, really fast, in Hollywood. However, the caveat of his quick rise to fame was that the actor had to juggle multiple projects simultaneously and then watch them compete against each other at the box office. Additionally, in a 2018 interview with GQ, "The Mummy" star confessed that the back-to-back action movies, in which he did his own stunts, took a tremendous toll on his physical health, too. By Fraser's own admission, he "was put together with tape and ice" when he shot the third installment in 2008.

To get through the shoot, the beloved star had to put together an "exoskeleton" using ice packs and biking pads under his clothes. Eventually, the makeshift tape wasn't enough to hold the Oscar-winning star of "The Whale" together anymore, and he had to undergo multiple surgeries over a 7-year period just to be able to function in his daily life. The '90s heartthrob who is barely recognizable today told "Today" that when the mounting toll of his work got too much to bear, Fraser realized he was better off making minor appearances in films. "I knew that I was also on a merry-go-round and wanted the music to stop," the actor remarked of his departure from Hollywood. Crucially, at the peak of his career, Fraser went through something traumatizing, which also played a part in his decision to step away.