Reese Witherspoon's Major Post-Divorce Transformations

Reese Witherspoon isn't just one of Hollywood's most beloved and influential stars. Though famous for iconic roles like Elle Woods in the "Legally Blonde" franchise, Madeline Mackenzie in "Big Little Lies," and Bradley Jackson in "The Morning Show," the bubbly and ambitious actor has also made waves as a producer, a savvy entrepreneur, an author, and a fervent champion of gender equality in the entertainment industry.

That's a lot to juggle, but, fortunately, she has also relied on the support and love of her celebrity friends and significant others over the years, including two ex-husbands: Ryan Phillippe (1999-2008) and Jim Toth (2011-2023). While her divorce from the latter was rather seamless, her split from the former was much more dramatic and publicized and left her feeling emotionally exhausted. Even her career suffered for a few years. Still, she picked up the pieces and reinvented herself after each separation, revenge dresses on the red carpet included.

Currently, she's focused on a variety of projects as well as her physical and mental wellbeing and her children, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, and Tennessee Toth. She has also built herself a media empire (most of which she sold in 2021), which has catapulted her net worth to $440 million, as reported by Forbes.

So, let's revisit some of Witherspoon's most important milestones and challenges following each split.