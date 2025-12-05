The Sneaky Detail You May Have Missed In Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service Outfit
Catherine, Princess of Wales, looked extra ravishing December 5, 2025, during her annual "Together at Christmas" concert. While chatting with her group of attendees from all walks of life and participating in traditional holiday carols during the service, Kate truly stunned in her Christmas-inspired ensemble. Her fur-collared, double-breasted, evergreen peacoat 'fit was reminiscent of her dazzling monochrome looks from years past. She even accompanied the outfit with a pair of black suede boots by Ralph Lauren. However, it was the subtle touch of pattern that really was the festive addition we had been waiting for.
Princess Kate occasionally flashed a bit of leg underneath her coat, revealing a stunning red and green tartan maxi-skirt by Miu Miu. It was the perfect contrast, not only to her solid-colored outer layer, but to her entire family's ensemble, which consisted mostly of blues and whites. A plaid accent is featured in many of Kate's most underappreciated looks, and she rocks it better than any other royal family member.
Kate's love of plaid clashed with traditional fashion rules
Plaid is the fabric you'll want in your home for a comfortable feel this holiday season. But some style sticklers will tell you to box it up with your holiday decor once New Year's rolls around. If Catherine, Princess of Wales, is your style guide, however, you might have to hold on to the pattern, as she follows no rule against wearing plaid or tartan during the rest of the year. Indeed, in a January 2021 Instagram video with William, Prince of Wales, Kate donned a red tartan dress while discussing Burns Night, a traditional Scottish holiday celebrating poet Robert Burns.
People's Senior Style Editor Brittany Talarico explained the "unwritten style rule" about the pattern to the outlet, saying, " ... red, tartan plaids are reserved for the holiday season. Kate's look feels more 'Christmas card' ready and less 'January Zoom' appropriate." Talarico did note that such fashion guidelines are not set it stone, adding, "And seeing how cheerful the print looks, Kate's commitment to plaid might just start a fashion revolution."
Kate has taken many fashion risks that have paid off in the past, so she absolutely could spark a new trend. Plus, tartan is a signature of Scotland, so it was an appropriate pick for the January holiday. Of course, nothing beats her plaid, tartan looks around Christmastime, and we hope to see more like her carol concert outfit in the future.