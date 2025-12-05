The Sneaky Detail You May Have Missed In Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service Outfit

Plaid is the fabric you'll want in your home for a comfortable feel this holiday season. But some style sticklers will tell you to box it up with your holiday decor once New Year's rolls around. If Catherine, Princess of Wales, is your style guide, however, you might have to hold on to the pattern, as she follows no rule against wearing plaid or tartan during the rest of the year. Indeed, in a January 2021 Instagram video with William, Prince of Wales, Kate donned a red tartan dress while discussing Burns Night, a traditional Scottish holiday celebrating poet Robert Burns.

People's Senior Style Editor Brittany Talarico explained the "unwritten style rule" about the pattern to the outlet, saying, " ... red, tartan plaids are reserved for the holiday season. Kate's look feels more 'Christmas card' ready and less 'January Zoom' appropriate." Talarico did note that such fashion guidelines are not set it stone, adding, "And seeing how cheerful the print looks, Kate's commitment to plaid might just start a fashion revolution."

Kate has taken many fashion risks that have paid off in the past, so she absolutely could spark a new trend. Plus, tartan is a signature of Scotland, so it was an appropriate pick for the January holiday. Of course, nothing beats her plaid, tartan looks around Christmastime, and we hope to see more like her carol concert outfit in the future.