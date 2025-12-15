Red Flags In Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Riley Roberts' Relationship

The iconic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and web designer Riley Roberts have been engaged since 2022 and got together before she became a congresswoman. Ocasio-Cortez seems to be happy in her relationship, with the politician once telling GQ that Roberts always has her back no matter what. "He has been so supportive and willing and deeply engaging," she told the outlet. However, there are a few warning signs in their relationship that imply that things between the couple may not be as perfect as they appear to be.

While Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts have been in a relationship for a long while, getting together in college, they did break up after they both graduated from Boston University, which is also where they initially met. In college, the two crossed paths while they both were participants of "Coffee & Conversations," an organization where frequent political debates were held. Eric Baker, a close friend of Ocasio-Cortez is quoted in the biography "Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC" saying that Roberts was one of the political activist's main debate opponents. Baker revealed that Roberts liked to antagonize and was very argumentative. "Riley was, for lack of a better term, the s—-starter," Baker said (via People). "Riley's just as smart as anyone you've ever met, probably smarter, but he would actively say things just to stir the pot." Since the congresswoman and her fiancé broke up for a period of time, his argumentative nature described by Baker could have been a factor in the brief split.