Red Flags In Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Riley Roberts' Relationship
The iconic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and web designer Riley Roberts have been engaged since 2022 and got together before she became a congresswoman. Ocasio-Cortez seems to be happy in her relationship, with the politician once telling GQ that Roberts always has her back no matter what. "He has been so supportive and willing and deeply engaging," she told the outlet. However, there are a few warning signs in their relationship that imply that things between the couple may not be as perfect as they appear to be.
While Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts have been in a relationship for a long while, getting together in college, they did break up after they both graduated from Boston University, which is also where they initially met. In college, the two crossed paths while they both were participants of "Coffee & Conversations," an organization where frequent political debates were held. Eric Baker, a close friend of Ocasio-Cortez is quoted in the biography "Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC" saying that Roberts was one of the political activist's main debate opponents. Baker revealed that Roberts liked to antagonize and was very argumentative. "Riley was, for lack of a better term, the s—-starter," Baker said (via People). "Riley's just as smart as anyone you've ever met, probably smarter, but he would actively say things just to stir the pot." Since the congresswoman and her fiancé broke up for a period of time, his argumentative nature described by Baker could have been a factor in the brief split.
Why hasn't Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gotten married yet?
After parting ways following college graduation, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Riley Roberts got back together in 2015. While they seem to have shared a blissful relationship since then, one red flag regarding their relationship is that, since getting engaged in 2022, there have been no wedding plans whatsoever
Shortly after the couple announced their engagement, Ocasio-Cortez spoke to Business Insider about her engagement and revealed that they don't want to rush the wedding, instead wanting to enjoy life as an engaged duo. "No future details yet, we're taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning," the democratic congresswoman tweeted (via Business Insider). However, years later, there is still no information regarding the couple's future wedding, indicating that there could be some cold feet being had regarding marriage. Although, the two could just be waiting until the time is right.
Yet another red flag present in Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts' relationship is the public drama the two went through regarding the fact that Roberts was provided with a House staff email address by his fiancée. A Republican political strategist revealed this fact on X with a screenshot, stating that he believed the politician was attempting to give Roberts a salary that he didn't earn via taxpayers. Ocasio-Cortez clapped back at the strategist's harassment, claiming on X that Roberts had a House email address so he would be able to view his partner's Google calendar — something not uncommon. "Congressional spouses get Gcal access all the time," she wrote." This kind of public drama could hinder anyone's relationship, but Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts are still together.