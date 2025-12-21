Jim Carrey's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos

The images above make it clear that Jim Carrey looks a lot different, but videos of the event are even more unsettling. Carrey's trademark — which helped him earn his fame and fortune — are the extreme comedic expressions that he does in most of his films. At the event, however, you can see that Carrey's face barely moves. On the red carpet, he is seen beside Taylor Momsen, who worked with Carrey in the modern classic movie "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," and reunited with the actor for the first time in 25 years. The video went viral, with over 9 million views on X, though their reunion is a jarring reminder of how much they've changed.

Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen reunite for the first time since filming The Grinch, 25 years ago. pic.twitter.com/8SsqGT55Np — Culture Base 🍿🔅 (@Culture3ase) November 9, 2025

Several users compared Carrey to Mickey Rourke, which isn't exactly flattering. Rourke was a Hollywood heartthrob in the 1980's, who later became infamous because of the way that post-boxing-injury plastic surgery made him look practically unrecognizable. Fans' comparisons are probably due to the fact that, both in the photos and in the video, Carrey seems to have a larger chin and pronounced cheekbones — two features that also became evident after Rourke's transformation.

Does this mean the "Bruce Almighty" star's face will go down a similar path of Rourke's? Only time will tell. However, plastic surgery has greatly evolved since Rourke's time, and Carrey has not publicly talked about having any plastic surgery done (except for cracking a few jokes about the possibility back in early aughts).