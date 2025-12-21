Jim Carrey's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos
Actor and comedian Jim Carrey has a tendency of staying out of the spotlight, with fewer and fewer outings after partially stepping back from Hollywood to focus on other creative endeavors. That's why Carrey's appearances are so impactful, because fans can see just how much he changed over the years. In November 2025, Carrey participated in an event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and fans on social media couldn't help but comment about how different the star looks.
Carrey's smooth forehead sparked rumors of Botox injections, but the "The Truman Show" and "The Mask" star hasn't addressed any of these rumors. Plastic surgeon Dr. Millicent Rovelo spoke to RadarOnline about Carrey's look, and even though she is not the star's doctor, she agreed with fan assessments that he could've had some Botox done. She also noted that, " ... you can see that the excess skin [around his eyelids] is removed, and that makes his eyes appear larger and rounder." The professional speculated that, "It is clear that he has had an upper blepharoplasty," but added that many people have the procedure done, occasionally for practical reasons (as opposed to aesthetic). Blepharoplasty is a procedure that corrects sagging eyebrows, droopy upper lids, and bags under the eyes, per the Mayo Clinic.
Jim Carrey's face is barely moving
The images above make it clear that Jim Carrey looks a lot different, but videos of the event are even more unsettling. Carrey's trademark — which helped him earn his fame and fortune — are the extreme comedic expressions that he does in most of his films. At the event, however, you can see that Carrey's face barely moves. On the red carpet, he is seen beside Taylor Momsen, who worked with Carrey in the modern classic movie "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," and reunited with the actor for the first time in 25 years. The video went viral, with over 9 million views on X, though their reunion is a jarring reminder of how much they've changed.
Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen reunite for the first time since filming The Grinch, 25 years ago. pic.twitter.com/8SsqGT55Np
— Culture Base 🍿🔅 (@Culture3ase) November 9, 2025
Several users compared Carrey to Mickey Rourke, which isn't exactly flattering. Rourke was a Hollywood heartthrob in the 1980's, who later became infamous because of the way that post-boxing-injury plastic surgery made him look practically unrecognizable. Fans' comparisons are probably due to the fact that, both in the photos and in the video, Carrey seems to have a larger chin and pronounced cheekbones — two features that also became evident after Rourke's transformation.
Does this mean the "Bruce Almighty" star's face will go down a similar path of Rourke's? Only time will tell. However, plastic surgery has greatly evolved since Rourke's time, and Carrey has not publicly talked about having any plastic surgery done (except for cracking a few jokes about the possibility back in early aughts).