Was Erika Kirk Really Showing Off Her Spicy Dance Moves For TPUSA? All About The Viral Video
Of all the rumors that have plagued Erika Kirk since her husband Charlie Kirk's death, scuttlebutt that she pulled out spicy dance moves at a Turning Point USA event is perhaps the most ridiculous. A video showing a woman with long blonde hair twerking on stage went viral on social media in December 2025, with some netizens claiming that it was Erika Kirk. "Erika Kirk is going overboard fr. What is this?" an X (formerly Twitter) user posted along with the clip.
Erika Kirk is going overboard fr 😭 what is this pic.twitter.com/sbG3UpJeQd
— 🎀SatanaS🎀 (@aarchangel7777) December 15, 2025
Some netizens approached the video with a healthy dose of skepticism, with some asking the X chatbot, Grok, to clarify whether the person in the video was actually Charlie Kirk's widow. The person who was doing the dancing may have looked like Erika, thanks to her flowing blonde locks, but as it turns out, she hasn't exchanged her conservative values for a life of twerking on stage just yet. The woman in the viral video was none other than famed singer Reneé Rapp.
Erika has taken it upon herself to keep Charlie's legacy alive
After Charlie Kirk's untimely death, Erika Kirk was appointed Turning Point USA's new CEO, and her transformation is turning heads everywhere. She oversaw the release of Charlie Kirk's book, "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," and set out on a book tour to promote the tome. She also landed a co-hosting gig on Fox News' "The Five" in December 2025 to talk up the posthumous release.
Additionally, Erika has made an appearance at a CBS town hall, where she denied that her husband's rhetoric ever incited any violence and condemned those who had celebrated his death. "He never once said, 'Go after them because they're saying X, Y, Z and they deserve to die.' He gave them a microphone. He didn't take away a moment for them to speak back," she argued, per CBS News. "And what'd they do? They gave him a bullet in the neck. Totally different."
Erika also had to answer some tough questions, which included one from Hunter Kozak, the last person who spoke to Charlie before he was shot. Kozak asked Erika whether she would "condemn the violent rhetoric" of President Donald Trump's Truth Social post in November 2025, which called for Democrats to be hanged after they participated in a video calling on members of the military to refrain from obeying illegal orders (via CBS News). Erika didn't condemn it. She danced around the answer, instead going off on a tangent about how parents should raise their kids to be good human beings. When asked point blank whether politicians have a responsibility to "turn the temperature down," Erika responded, "I think everyone has a responsibility to do that, and I'm doing my part."