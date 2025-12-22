Erika Kirk's Slip Of The Tongue At AmFest 2025 Will Be Sure To Give Her Haters Fuel

Ever since controversial conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk was killed during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University, in September 2025, his wife has been making headlines. From Erika Kirk's statement making outfits to her cozy embrace with Vice President JD Vance, which jumpstarted a messy MAGA rumor about Erika moving on from Charlie a bit too soon, she's consistently garnered a lot of attention. The former pageant queen took over as the CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization that her late husband founded, which promotes conservative viewpoints to high school and college kids.

As such, Erika was a featured speaker at AmericaFest, aka AmFest, Turning Point USA's annual event. Of course, when she used the word "grift" instead of "grit" in one of her speeches at the event, it lit up social media. Erika was presenting the new Charlie Kirk Courage Award to Utah Valley University student Caleb Chilcutt at the time, when she said: "Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift, excuse me, grit..." The mother-of-two quickly caught herself and, looking embarrassed, she explained the slip by admitting, "It has been a long day."

Erika Kirk: "Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift, excuse me, grit..." This is the greatest Freudian slip of all time. pic.twitter.com/WMLhCqhnrg — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 21, 2025

Netizens immediately seized on the jaw-dropping moment, with many describing it as a Freudian slip, which is when someone misspeaks in a way that's thought to show a glimpse into their unconscious desires. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "The truth came out, then she tried to cover it up by saying the right word, and then faking it to make it sound like she's confused because she's tired. She's a practiced con-artist." Another snarked, "Charlie Kirk gone, but the grift lives on like a family heirloom."