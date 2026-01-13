We Finally Know Why These Stars Left Downton Abbey

Lauded as one of the most beloved historical dramas of all time, the ITV British series "Downton Abbey" became a worldwide sensation during its six-season run, with audiences everywhere becoming completely enamored with the aristocratic Crawley family and their colorful staff. Initially set in 1912 after the tragic sinking of the RMS Titanic, the series explored the lives of the wealthy clan and their domestic servants at the eponymous family estate.

During its TV tenure, the show was the recipient of numerous accolades, including 15 Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globe Awards, and even spawned three film adaptations upon its conclusion. The acclaimed show featured a slew of famous faces during its tenure, including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and Lily James, with some "Downton Abbey" stars sadly dying during and after its run, while others simply left on their own accord. Walking away from a universally adored series can be quite daunting, but many of these stars who departed have gone on to find further success in the entertainment industry.

Dan Stevens memorably portrayed Matthew Crawley, the love interest of Dockery's Lady Mary. Together, the cherished couple shared one of the best kisses in "Downton Abbey" history and left viewers swooning during their three-season relationship. Fans were in utter disbelief when Stevens departed the show at the height of its fame, and other cast members ultimately followed suit in the ensuing years.