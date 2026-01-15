How To Add The List As A Preferred Source On Google

Want to stay on top of your royal family news, or keep up with which celebrity is hopping aboard the Ozempic train? The List has you covered. But in order to ensure that you're staying current on the latest List content, you might want to think about making the site one of your "Preferred Sources" on Google. The search engine launched a new tool in August that allows you to pin your favorite news sites, making them more accessible with every new query or subject entered in the search bar.

The customization of "Preferred Sources" shows up in the "Top Stories" category on Google, which immediately falls under the "All" tab whenever you make a search. Selecting The List, or any other outlet — you are allowed an unlimited amount of sources — using the new feature will automatically prioritize the site's content on the "Top Stories" page. Your preferences may also show up in a separate section labeled "From your sources." That way, your search results are catered to you. And if you're loving The List's coverage on everything entertainment, pop culture, beauty, and lifestyle, here's how to make it one of your "Preferred Sources."