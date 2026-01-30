Who Are Catherine O'Hara's Two Sons?
Throughout the stunning transformation Catherine O'Hara underwent during her decades-long career, the world came to know her for so many different things. From "Best in Show" to "Beetlejuice," "Home Alone" to "Schitt's Creek," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" to "The Studio," and so many more, the superstar's work was known to many generations. What you may not have known about O'Hara is that she was also a mom. O'Hara and her husband of 33 years, Bo Welch, had two sons together, Matthew and Luke Welch.
O'Hara tied the knot with production designer Bo in 1992. They welcomed Matthew to the family two years later, followed by Luke in 1997. From then on, O'Hara's kids were her top priority. "I'm with my family as much as I can be," she told 519 Magazine in 2019. " ... In deciding what work I might get involved in for my whole working life, my family's always come first," adding, " ... that was always number one consideration and always will be." Clearly O'Hara's sons had a profound effect on her work. And, in turn, O'Hara played a major role in what they went on to do in their own careers.
Her sons are in the family business
From Emmys to Golden Globes, Catherine O'Hara raked in nominations and wins over the years for her many roles in TV and film. Bo Welch has also received Emmy and Oscar nominations for his production design work. The couple actually met on set when they worked on "Beetlejuice" together in 1988. And, despite remaining out of the public eye, Matthew and Luke Welch have followed in their parents' Hollywood-bound footsteps. In 2024, O'Hara appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" to discuss her work in season 2 of HBO's "The Last of Us." During the interview, O'Hara noted that one of her sons was working on the series with her as a set dresser. "One is set construction and one is [a] set dresser. My husband's a production designer so he gave a little push for sure," she said, adding, "But they're both doing really well at it, so I'm happy." Both sons also worked on her hit sitcom "Schitt's Creek."
Unsurprisingly, O'Hara's sons inherited more from their parents than their love of working in the world of TV and film. They also apparently got their mom's award-winning sense of humor. In 2007, Matthew and Luke were just kids when O'Hara told The Toronto Star, "They're very funny, and we encourage it," adding, "The older one does Warners cartoon bits, really old-fashioned, cheap-a** funny vaudeville stuff. And the little one does word play."
Catherine O'Hara clearly loved being with her family
Many know Catherine O'Hara best for playing Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek." And, the star was apparently a bit jealous of all that family time her character famously got with her children. "I'm always wondering where my kids are," she joked in a 2019 interview with TIME. If you're wondering, though, she never actually lost them like her character Kate McCallister so famously did in "Home Alone." Life did, however, come close to imitating art. In an interview with People, she recalled a moment when her kids were young and they almost got lost. "We were in New York once ... Bo and I got on the subway, we turned around, the doors are closing, and they weren't on," she explained, adding, "I screamed, and people screamed with me." Matthew and Luke Welch did make it onto the subway car. Luckily, O'Hara had plenty of training in that department after her work in both "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2."
When O'Hara spoke about her kids, she made it clear how much she loved spending time with them. And, it was easy to see that the feeling was mutual. She told the Toronto Star, "I'm proud to say, we all make each other laugh. In my home, growing up. I learned that from my parents. They made each other laugh to the end, God bless 'em. How great is that?" And, her family clearly did the same. How great is that?