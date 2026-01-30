Who Are Catherine O'Hara's Two Sons?

Throughout the stunning transformation Catherine O'Hara underwent during her decades-long career, the world came to know her for so many different things. From "Best in Show" to "Beetlejuice," "Home Alone" to "Schitt's Creek," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" to "The Studio," and so many more, the superstar's work was known to many generations. What you may not have known about O'Hara is that she was also a mom. O'Hara and her husband of 33 years, Bo Welch, had two sons together, Matthew and Luke Welch.

O'Hara tied the knot with production designer Bo in 1992. They welcomed Matthew to the family two years later, followed by Luke in 1997. From then on, O'Hara's kids were her top priority. "I'm with my family as much as I can be," she told 519 Magazine in 2019. " ... In deciding what work I might get involved in for my whole working life, my family's always come first," adding, " ... that was always number one consideration and always will be." Clearly O'Hara's sons had a profound effect on her work. And, in turn, O'Hara played a major role in what they went on to do in their own careers.