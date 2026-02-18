Erika Kirk & Her Sister-In-Law Mary Reportedly Don't See Eye To Eye On Politics

Charlie Kirk might have been famous, but his sister, Mary Kirk, has largely gone unnoticed, to the extent that many people initially thought the late podcaster was an only child. Maybe it's a good thing that nobody was looking too closely at Mary, since her brother would have faced some additional uncomfortable questions at the many debates Charlie hosted before his death if people knew about her supposed political leanings. The Daily Mail did some digging into the elusive Mary's life and discovered that her views differ vastly from Charlie and his wife, Erika Kirk's. Whereas the former pageant queen, like Charlie, is a big fan of President Donald Trump and the greater MAGA movement, Mary is not.

Although she reportedly shared her brother's conservative views earlier in life, Mary had begun to throw her support behind prominent Democrats like Senator Bernie Sanders by 2015. In an unearthed Facebook post, Mary shared a snap of herself and Sanders shaking hands, captioning it, "#tbt to when I met Bernie a year ago and had no idea who he was and now he is the light of my life." Her liberal views shine through in other posts as well, with one condemning the patriarchy and another voicing support for New Orleans' Whitney Plantation, a museum that shines a light on America's history of slavery (Trump has notably withdrawn the museum's funding).

Given that Mary supports everything Erika is seemingly against, they likely aren't besties. In fact, the Turning Point USA CEO appears to have a complicated relationship with Charlie's parents too. When Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt asked how they were doing after Charlie's death, Erika dodged the question and instead discussed her own mom. She also gushed over the importance of "chosen family" to Sean Hannity (via X, formerly known as Twitter).