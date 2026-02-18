Erika Kirk & Her Sister-In-Law Mary Reportedly Don't See Eye To Eye On Politics
Charlie Kirk might have been famous, but his sister, Mary Kirk, has largely gone unnoticed, to the extent that many people initially thought the late podcaster was an only child. Maybe it's a good thing that nobody was looking too closely at Mary, since her brother would have faced some additional uncomfortable questions at the many debates Charlie hosted before his death if people knew about her supposed political leanings. The Daily Mail did some digging into the elusive Mary's life and discovered that her views differ vastly from Charlie and his wife, Erika Kirk's. Whereas the former pageant queen, like Charlie, is a big fan of President Donald Trump and the greater MAGA movement, Mary is not.
Although she reportedly shared her brother's conservative views earlier in life, Mary had begun to throw her support behind prominent Democrats like Senator Bernie Sanders by 2015. In an unearthed Facebook post, Mary shared a snap of herself and Sanders shaking hands, captioning it, "#tbt to when I met Bernie a year ago and had no idea who he was and now he is the light of my life." Her liberal views shine through in other posts as well, with one condemning the patriarchy and another voicing support for New Orleans' Whitney Plantation, a museum that shines a light on America's history of slavery (Trump has notably withdrawn the museum's funding).
Given that Mary supports everything Erika is seemingly against, they likely aren't besties. In fact, the Turning Point USA CEO appears to have a complicated relationship with Charlie's parents too. When Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt asked how they were doing after Charlie's death, Erika dodged the question and instead discussed her own mom. She also gushed over the importance of "chosen family" to Sean Hannity (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Erika's relationship with Charlie's family isn't the only thing people have been questioning
Erika Kirk has given some rare insight into her family life before Charlie Kirk, but she's been pretty tight-lipped about how she gets along with her in-laws. Erika has also been plagued by rumors since Charlie's death, and the combination of her lack of communication about the political activist's family, alongside her many public appearances following her husband's assassination, have raised some eyebrows. Conservative commentator and known conspiracy theorist Candace Owens is among those fanning the flames. She shared leaked audio of Erika addressing Turning Point USA employees after Charlie's memorial service in September 2025 on her podcast.
The former beauty queen can be heard laughing in the 3-minute audio clip before she starts discussing the massive turnout for the event. Erika then pivots to the merchandise sales, enthusing, "I think we're at over 200,000 for merch sales. Don't quote me on that, because I think it just keeps bumping up like crazy," per X, before thanking everybody for their work. She then proceeded to tell them to put their differences aside. "My husband's dead," Erika stated bluntly. "I'm not trying to be morbid, but he's dead. And it puts life into perspective of how short life is."
Erika Kirk has received many posthumous awards in memory of her late husband, and as it became clear that she wasn't shying away from the spotlight, many started to question her unusual grieving process. "Erika Kirk's staged grief never sat right with me. It felt grifty from the start," one X user, who claimed to be a widow herself, penned. Another questioned why Erika thought it was a good idea to have fireworks at Charlie's memorial, which resulted in huge derision online at the time.