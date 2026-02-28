Tragic Details About Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Life

The following article contains mentions of eating disorders.

Readers of a certain age will know that there was a time when MTV's "Jersey Shore" absolutely dominated the world of not just reality television, but pop culture at large. And while the show has endured (and stayed messier than ever) thanks to follow-ups and spinoffs like "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" and "Canada Shore," nothing quite compares to that original 2009 to 2012 run, which made household names out of the likes of DJ Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and, of course, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

Snooki, who got her iconic nickname from the 2001 flick "Save the Last Dance," truly was everywhere at the height of her fame. In addition to being one of the most recognizable faces on "Jersey Shore," she and co-star Jennifer "JWoww" Farley got their very own spinoff show, and she even made guest appearances in fellow MTV shows like "Silent Library" and Rob Dyrdek's "Ridiculousness," not to mention completely unrelated productions like WWE's "WrestleMania" and The CW's "Supernatural." Snooki might be worth less than you think, but she's still had one of the most successful careers of the "Jersey Shore" cast.

While it's true that Snooki has had a stunning transformation over the course of her time in the public eye, her story hasn't been without hardship. From the unconventional circumstances surrounding her upbringing, to her struggles with her body image, to her more recent health scare, here are some of the most tragic details about Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.