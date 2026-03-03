7 Times Blake Lively's Oversized Ego Was Put On Blast

If you had to make a list of the most awkward interviews ever made, Kjersti Flaa's interview with Blake Lively and Parker Posey would probably make the top 5. Dubbed by the Norwegian journalist as the interview that almost made her quit her job, it is awkward from beginning to end, and all because Flaa tried to start off by paying a compliment to Lively. As the interview starts, Flaa congratulates Lively on her bump — she was pregnant at the time — and the actor clearly didn't like it. For the rest of the interview, Lively barely acknowledges that the journalist is in the room and almost never looks in her direction, making it all painful to watch.

Even if Flaa had been rude to Lively — which wasn't the case — fans would expect an actor to be professional and talk about the movie. After all, this is usually why people press play on most interviews. In that particular case, Lively ended up making it all about herself and the fact that she took to heart a comment that she perceived as rude.

We do have to be fair: Junkets, interviews, and press conferences can be exhausting and stressful. However, journalists are usually just doing their job and trying to get a unique take from an artist about their own project. If an actor lets their ego get in the way, they are not only damaging the movie's publicity but also getting in the way of other people's work.