The Scary Incident That Outed Keri Russell And Matthew Rhys' Hush-Hush Relationship

Keri Russell is currently dating Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, and they've been an item for quite some time, but you may not have realized since they're a pretty low profile Hollywood couple, comparatively speaking. Russell and Rhys originally met on "The Americans," in 2013, in which they played a couple / a couple of spies, and gradually fell in love. They'd been keeping their real life relationship a secret on set and, shockingly, it was a frightening home invasion that ended up letting the cat out of the bag.

Rhys recounted the story in a 2025 interview with The Times. Not long after the co-stars started dating, while filming Season 2 of "The Americans," they were hanging out at Russell's apartment in New York when they heard people breaking in at 3 a.m. As Rhys recalled, "I remember thinking stupidly, 'My next course of action will define how Keri sees me for the rest of my life.' So if I say, 'Let's lock ourselves in the bathroom and call the police,' she'll think I'm a coward. The bedroom had a fireplace so I grabbed a poker and I made my way out, as dumb as you like. What was I thinking?"

Thankfully no one was hurt and the "Brothers & Sisters" star didn't have to use the poker, but the thieves did make off with some stuff that they'd shoved into his backpack. When the police returned the stolen items to Russell, on the set of "The Americans," people were able to recognize that not all them were hers. As Rhys shared, "One of the PAs was like, 'That's not Keri's backpack, it's Matthew's! And isn't that his watch?' I said, 'No, definitely not,' but everyone started piecing it together."