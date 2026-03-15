Humphrey Bogart & Lauren Bacall's Infamous Affair Couldn't Distract From Their Massive Age Gap

Hollywood loves a good romance, and the love shared by Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall continues to stand out as one of the greatest in the history of Tinseltown, even despite the massive age gap between the two stars. Bogart and Bacall first met in 1943, when he was 44, and she was 19. To put it in perspective, Bogart starred in his fourth Broadway play on September 1, 1924, and two weeks later, in the same city, Bacall was born.

Age gaps aren't uncommon in Hollywood, and neither is how Bacall and Bogart's romance began: with a secret celebrity affair. The two met on the set of "Passage to Marseille" in 1943 before co-starring in Bacall's first film, 1944's "To Have and Have Not," which gave Bacall her most famous line, "You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow." Three weeks into filming, they kissed for the first time. Bacall's mother wasn't happy that her daughter was dating not just a much older man, but a much older married man. In 2014, Bacall told Parade that her mother was "furious" about the relationship, saying to her, "He's going to think you're just a loose girl."

When he met Bacall, Bogart was married to Mayo Methot (his third wife and her third husband), but the relationship was already coming to an end. Called "The Battling Bogarts" by the press, Bogart and Methot were both heavy drinkers, and often fought — it was even reported that Methot had once stabbed Bogart. In early December 1944, Bogart moved out of his home, and Methot divorced him on May 10, 1945. Bogart and Bacall wed less than two weeks later on May 21. You can be sure Bacall's makeup was perfect.