Tragic Details About Neve Campbell's Life

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Noted for her athletic build, chiseled features, and expressive brown eyes, Canadian actor and producer Neve Campbell has enjoyed a long and prolific career in commercial and indie productions, nabbing multiple accolades over the years. She's mainly made a name for herself in horror and thriller genres, and her most famous role is Sidney Prescott in the "Scream" slasher franchise, which earned her the nickname "Scream Queen."

After shooting to fame in the family drama "Party of Five," she was cast in films like "The Craft" (1996), "Wild Things" (1998), and "Skyscraper" (2018). Nevertheless, beyond those achievements, the actor and mom of two has endured tremendous emotional and physical trauma that started in her early childhood years. She's experienced a jarring, stress-induced medical condition, dance-related injuries, a wild animal attack, and two divorces, to name a few.

At the time of writing, Campbell is playing criminal prosecutor Maggie McPherson in the Netflix legal drama series "The Lincoln Lawyer," opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Becki Newton. Let's revisit some of the most painful moments in her professional and personal lives, from her toddler years and rigorous dance training to her failed marriages and the blows inflicted on her by the industry.