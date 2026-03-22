Tragic Details About Neve Campbell's Life
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Noted for her athletic build, chiseled features, and expressive brown eyes, Canadian actor and producer Neve Campbell has enjoyed a long and prolific career in commercial and indie productions, nabbing multiple accolades over the years. She's mainly made a name for herself in horror and thriller genres, and her most famous role is Sidney Prescott in the "Scream" slasher franchise, which earned her the nickname "Scream Queen."
After shooting to fame in the family drama "Party of Five," she was cast in films like "The Craft" (1996), "Wild Things" (1998), and "Skyscraper" (2018). Nevertheless, beyond those achievements, the actor and mom of two has endured tremendous emotional and physical trauma that started in her early childhood years. She's experienced a jarring, stress-induced medical condition, dance-related injuries, a wild animal attack, and two divorces, to name a few.
At the time of writing, Campbell is playing criminal prosecutor Maggie McPherson in the Netflix legal drama series "The Lincoln Lawyer," opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Becki Newton. Let's revisit some of the most painful moments in her professional and personal lives, from her toddler years and rigorous dance training to her failed marriages and the blows inflicted on her by the industry.
Her family issues began in toddlerhood
Neve Campbell was born on October 3, 1973, in the Canadian province of Ontario, to Gerry Campbell, a drama teacher, and Marnie Campbell, a psychologist and yoga instructor. When she was just two years old, her parents separated, and she went to live with her dad and her older brother, Christian Campbell (a renowned actor in his own right). Looking back at her early days in the National Ballet School of Canada, Campbell realized the divorce exacerbated her anxiety and affected her dancing. As she admitted to The Times in 2004, "I just could not cope with the expectations and pressures. I was too insecure and had problems with my parents' divorce that I could not really recognise at the time."
Campbell faced another major challenge within her family. Diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome at age eight, her younger half-brother, Damian McDonald, experienced prejudice early on, turning her into a fervent advocate of this severely misunderstood condition. In 2005, as a well-established actor, she used her fame, money, and connections to invest in the film "A Private War" to raise awareness about TS. "It seemed so unfair that my life was going so well while my little brother was suffering," she told the Irish Examiner at the time. "I felt guilty and helpless, wanting to do something to make it stop." Additionally, through various campaign ads and fundraisers, the actor has supported the Tourette Syndrome Association and the Tourette Syndrome Foundation of Canada.
Her formative ballerina years were taxing
Growing up in a family of thespians — with a drama teacher for a father, actors for paternal grandparents, and maternal grandparents who operated a theater company — Neve Campbell was immersed in the performing arts early in her childhood. At age nine, she became a resident student at the prestigious National Ballet School of Canada in Toronto. Dealing with the aftermath of her parents' divorce made her already intense dance training extremely difficult, taking a heavy toll on her both physically and emotionally. Over time, her passion and drive faded away.
As she recalled to CBS in September 2023, "They start early in the morning and it's all day long: you're dancing and doing academics. I was struggling physically. I just had a lot of injuries from very early. I was struggling with my body, but I also just had that thing of feeling like it had become so much about discipline and so much about work. I lost sort of my love for it."
Gradually, her recurring dance injuries shattered her hopes of a career in ballet, and she had no choice but to pivot to acting. "I had just been having some mental challenges, just difficult to find the balance between wanting a childhood and following this dream," she explained to People in September 2023. "I had had already quite a bit of injury ... I was in physiotherapy weekly."
Her smoking habit and alopecia were triggered by stress
Many celebrities break free from the nicotine addiction they developed as teenagers. For instance, Ellen DeGeneres went to great lengths to stop smoking, including resorting to hypnosis (does it really work?). As for Neve Campbell, her rigorous ballet training drove her to leave school and pick up smoking at just 14. For nearly two decades, she struggled with that habit before finally quitting in 2011. In an interview with the Irish Mail from April 2011, she recalled smoking 30 cigarettes a day. "Every time I quit I thought about cigarettes constantly," she said (via Allen Carr's Easyway). "Six years ago, Allen Carr's stop smoking book [The Easy Way to Stop Smoking] finally taught me to understand the chemical reaction that cigarettes triggered. I had to come to terms with the fact that a cigarette is a drug and I was an addict." First released in 1985, this bestseller proved to be the only effective method for her.
In April 2011, she also had a heart-to-heart with the Daily Mail about suffering from severe hair loss. Her stress levels were over the roof because of her divorce from actor Jeff Colt — as well as a few problematic "fans." "At 23, I developed alopecia," she said. "I was horribly overworked and going through a divorce. Also, I had stalkers and started receiving threatening mail. I was so distressed by it all that my hair started falling out. Life hasn't always been a bowl of cherries."
She survived a bear attack at 17
Neve Campbell appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote "Scream V," helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The episode was a hit and generated media buzz, but it was largely thanks to a completely unrelated story. Indeed, the actor took Clarkson and her millions of viewers on a trip down memory lane, back to when she was 17, long before she rose to fame.
She recalled working on a film in Canada at the time, specifically a scene in which she was supposed to be chased by a bear and give it a Coke drink. To motivate the animal to go after her, the crew asked her to dip her hand in honey. "I run to this rock ... and I turn around, and I put my hand out, and the bear is not slowing down, and he's not coming for my hand," she said as Clarkson gasped. "He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest and my mother happens to be visiting set. So she's screaming; the whole crew's frozen because nobody can believe what's happening. All I could think to say is, 'He's biting me,' like it's not obvious."
Despite that terrifying ordeal, Campbell didn't suffer any injuries because the production's bear wrangler drove it away with rocks. "We [actors] get asked to do really silly things," the actor laughed before noting that aging has taught her to set boundaries.
She divorced for the first time at 24
Neve Campbell's dating history includes Matthew Perry, John Cusack, Val Kilmer, Isaiah Mustafa, as well as "Scream" co-star Matthew Lillard. Speaking of which, here's what the original cast of "Scream" looks like. She has also navigated the challenges of divorce twice. Her first marriage was to Canadian actor Jeff Colt, who is not to be confused with his American namesake, a professional athlete. Colt appeared on "La Femme Nikita" and "Once a Thief," and also played Eugene O'Flannigan in the pilot of "Nouveau Rich" in 2016. Other than a few select credits on IMDB and his marriage to the alum of "Party of Five" (here's what happened to the cast), very little is known about him. According to some sources, he is also an attorney who graduated from NYC's Fordham University School of Law in 2010.
The couple fell in love in 1994 at Toronto's Pantages Theater (now called the CAA Ed Mirvish Theater), where she was performing in a production of "The Phantom of the Opera" and he was working at the bar. They tied the knot in 1995, when Campbell was 21 years old and had to relocate to Los Angeles for "Party of Five." Three years later, citing irreconcilable differences, they finalized their divorce — just as she was cementing her reputation as a horror icon following the massive success of the first two "Scream" movies. According to E! News, the disparity between Campbell's surging success and Colt's stagnant acting career contributed to the dissolution of their marriage. In truth, this is one of the top scientific reasons why marriages fail.
She grew weary of Hollywood in her late 20s
Two thousand and two and 2003 were highly productive years for Neve Campbell, but they took such an emotional toll on her that she felt compelled to step away for an extended hiatus. During those two years, she won the Prism Award for Best Performer for her portrayal of Frances Kroll in "Last Call," starred as Missy Lofton in the romance thriller film "Lost Junction," and played Chloe Richards alongside Val Kilmer in "Blind Horizon." The project she poured her heart and soul into the most, though, was "The Company," which she co-wrote, produced, and starred in as a ballerina. As one of many actresses who prepared rigorously for a role, she trained intensely for six months while undergoing knee therapy and later had to shoot her scenes with a broken rib.
As fulfilling as that period was, Campbell needed a breather and to shake off the "horror queen" image. So, she moved to London at age 31 for some much-needed anonymity. As she would explain on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert" in July 2018, "In my 20s, it all hit, you know, so fast and so big that it was a little overwhelming. Wonderful, obviously, and I'm very grateful for it, but ... the kinds of things that I was being offered were not the things I wanted to do. I was constantly being offered horror films or bad romantic comedies."
At 38, she finalized her second divorce
Neve Campbell's second marriage was to British actor John Light, who portrayed Henry Lennox in "North and South," Paul Richardson in "Mars," and Ambrose Abernathy in "Around the World in 80 Days." The couple met on the set of "Investigating Sex" (also known as "Intimate Affairs"), a 2001 indie film directed by Alan Rudolph, which also featured Dermot Mulroney and Alan Cumming. They dated four years later, when Campbell was touring with the Royal Shakespeare Company in England.
Light reportedly proposed to her in December 2005 by romantically dropping down on his knee and reciting William Shakespeare's Sonnet 14. "It started snowing, and it was like Narnia" via a Hello!. A few days earlier, the engaged couple, who had been blissfully living together in a townhouse in North London, tied the knot in a discreet Malibu ceremony with only a few family and close friends in attendance. Campbell was in California at the time because she had taken on a guest role in the supernatural procedural drama series "Medium."
Just like with Jeff Colt, her second nuptials lasted three years. Per a TMZ article published on November 30, 2010, the "Scream" star quietly filed for divorce from Light at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County five months earlier. Citing irreconcilable differences, she asked to be exempted from paying alimony, and the divorce was finalized on May 6, 2011.
Neve Campbell endured a 9-day labor
In 2011, Neve Campbell started dating award-winning British-American actor and producer JJ Feild, known for his portrayal of Thax in "Centurion," James Falsworth in "Captain America: The First Avenger," and Charles Guyette in "Professor Marsten and the Wonder Women." At the time of writing, the couple is still together and raising two children: Caspian, a biological son born in August 2012, and Raynor, a son they adopted in January 2018. As a fan of C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" novel series, Campbell named her eldest after the Prince Caspian character. She finds motherhood truly fulfilling and inspiring. As she told People in May 2024, "When you have kids, everything else falls away, which is wonderful. It's something greater than yourself."
Nevertheless, the "Wild Things" star can't forget the jarring period that preceded Caspian's birth because she was in labor for much longer than she had anticipated. In her July 2018 interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she revealed that the couple was hoping for a home birth at the time but had to eventually deliver the baby in the hospital after she suffered through nine days of contractions. Looking back at that painful and stressful ordeal, she admitted, "I should have gone to the hospital sooner."
Neve Campbell suffers from chronic pain
Neve Campbell is such a passionate and dedicated dancer and actor that has sustained several injuries over the years. Moreover, she's endured various chronic health issues, including arthritis in her feet, neck, and hips. As a result, the "Party of Five" star has undergone numerous surgeries and rehabilitation treatments. While enumerating some of those difficult moments to The Washington Post in January 2004, she shared, "I've had broken toes. I've had fallen arches. I've had strained tendons in my arches. I've had tendinitis in my Achilles'. I've had torn ligaments and sprained ankles in both ankles ... In my knees, I've had chondromalacia and tendinitis. I've had pulled hamstrings. I've had snapping-hip syndrome and arthritis in my hips. I've had sciatic problems in my back and the arthritis in my neck. Oh, and I sprained my wrists."
Here are two examples of movie roles that forced Campbell to go under the knife. Speaking of her intense training for "Scream IV" to Britain's Live (via Cinema Blend) in April 2011, the actor mentioned sustaining a metatarsal injury and needing long-term treatment after disregarding medical advice. "I suppose you could safely say that I'm accident-prone," she jokingly stated. Moreover, while shooting the 2018 action thriller film "Skyscraper," alongside Dwayne Johnson, she ruptured her already fragile disc by carrying 65-pound Noah Cottrell across a plank. As a result, after production wrapped, she underwent spinal surgery.
She rejected 'Scream VI' over pay disparity
"Scream VI" was released in 2023, but for the first time in the franchise's history, its cast didn't include Neve Campbell. Instead, this installment starred Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Campbell had declined the role over a salary dispute; she felt severely underappreciated, not just as a performer, but also as a woman struggling for pay equity in an industry infamous for such a practice.
As she explained to Variety in June 2022, "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream.' I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on." Even though this move pained her, she deemed it necessary and thought she wouldn't reprise the role of Sidney Prescott ever again. As she told "CBS Morning" in February 2026, "I just didn't think I could live with myself walking on set. I just didn't feel right. I just knew that my value to this franchise was bigger than what had been offered."
Fortunately, in exchange for a significantly higher salary (a whopping $7 million, apparently), she agreed to return for "Scream VII." Directed by Kevin Williamson, this 2026 release, which was also executive produced by her, did not rank highly on IMDB, but it opened to a higher gross domestically than any of the previous installments.