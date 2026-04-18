Prince Harry And Princess Eugenie Have More In Common Than You Ever Thought
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no secret that Prince Harry has a close relationship with his cousin, Princess Eugenie. The reason the two get along so well might have something to do with the fact that they have plenty in common. Not only are Harry and Eugenie both the youngest of two siblings, but they have also had to weather their fair share of royal scandals. The Duke of Sussex had to live through his parents, Princess Diana and King Charles III's divorce, which spawned plenty of gossip and salacious headlines. Eugenie went through something similar when her own parents, former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, went their separate ways amid several widely-publicized scandals. Something else Eugenie and Harry have in common is their penchant for royal mischief.
The prince has been responsible for several of the royal family's biggest PR disasters, which included Harry infamously wearing a Nazi costume to a shindig in 2005 and partying naked in Las Vegas in 2012. As it turns out, Eugenie has engaged in similar debauchery. The princess exhibited some rather questionable behavior during her time at Marlborough College. Like Harry, she was caught naked in public after a wild night out, with a royal source disclosing at the time, "It was nothing more than high jinks at the end of term in May [2008]. A group of them were reprimanded and that's the end of the matter," per the Daily Mail. However, another insider dished that even Andrew considered her quite rambunctious, reportedly even dubbing his daughter a "hellraiser."
Eugenie also caused a stir when she was caught visiting a gentlemen's club with some friends. Alongside reportedly enjoying a lap dance herself, the princess also attempted to do some pole dancing but was prevented by the club's management.
Harry and Eugenie have remained close throughout their respective royal scandals
It might be safe to say that Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's respective royal scandals have only brought them closer. When Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the royal family, Eugenie notably kept in touch as they became more and more estranged from the rest of The Firm. In fact, she even made an appearance in the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries. While the princess didn't offer any commentary, she was spotted having fun with Prince Archie on the beach. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also dined with the royal defectors in L.A., in 2022, despite their ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family.
In "Finding Freedom," co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that Harry and Eugenie's special bond comes from them both having to fight to figure out how they fit into the real world. "Like Harry, Eugenie also struggled to carve out her own identity growing up," they wrote. The prince's shocking choice to give up being a full-time working royal came with serious consequences — Harry has been estranged from most of them since his departure — and with former Prince Andrew's arrest in February 2026, thanks to his involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Eugenie has found herself being shunned by the royal family too.
Sources told Star that Eugenie had been in touch with Harry since her father's spectacular fall from grace, with some even speculating that the princess might end up working with the Sussexes in the future. "Everyone knows they've been trying to get her to work with them for ages. She's always hesitated because she didn't want to risk her position with the royals," a source divulged (via Yahoo!).