Prince Harry And Princess Eugenie Have More In Common Than You Ever Thought

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It's no secret that Prince Harry has a close relationship with his cousin, Princess Eugenie. The reason the two get along so well might have something to do with the fact that they have plenty in common. Not only are Harry and Eugenie both the youngest of two siblings, but they have also had to weather their fair share of royal scandals. The Duke of Sussex had to live through his parents, Princess Diana and King Charles III's divorce, which spawned plenty of gossip and salacious headlines. Eugenie went through something similar when her own parents, former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, went their separate ways amid several widely-publicized scandals. Something else Eugenie and Harry have in common is their penchant for royal mischief.

The prince has been responsible for several of the royal family's biggest PR disasters, which included Harry infamously wearing a Nazi costume to a shindig in 2005 and partying naked in Las Vegas in 2012. As it turns out, Eugenie has engaged in similar debauchery. The princess exhibited some rather questionable behavior during her time at Marlborough College. Like Harry, she was caught naked in public after a wild night out, with a royal source disclosing at the time, "It was nothing more than high jinks at the end of term in May [2008]. A group of them were reprimanded and that's the end of the matter," per the Daily Mail. However, another insider dished that even Andrew considered her quite rambunctious, reportedly even dubbing his daughter a "hellraiser."

Eugenie also caused a stir when she was caught visiting a gentlemen's club with some friends. Alongside reportedly enjoying a lap dance herself, the princess also attempted to do some pole dancing but was prevented by the club's management.